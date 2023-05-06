Prince Harry 'uncomfortable' at coronation while Meghan Markle remains calm, says Princess Diana’s confidante

The Coronation is an uncomfortable time for Prince Harry as he is torn between royal life and his new home in California, Princess Diana’s confidante has revealed. According to Harry's mum's much-trusted astrologer Debbie Frank, the Duke of Sussex faces more upheaval - perhaps even emotional eruptions and a home move in the weeks after the Coronation. However, it is predicted the powerful emotional force of this time could help Prince Harry clarify what he wants out of life. Judging by the stars, across the pond in California, Meghan remains relatively calm with her two children Archie and Lilibet Diana at their home. Here Debbie lays out the horoscopes for Prince Harry and Meghan…

© Getty Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey

Debbie says: "Harry is arriving at the Coronation whilst edgy Uranus is igniting family tensions. It's clear in his chart that this is an uncomfortable time for him and he will feel like a man torn in two between the royal Prince that he is and the alternate life he has set up in California. It’s a real split and unsurprisingly he is so pulled between the two parts of himself that he will be here for a very short space of time and then immediately fly back to the US. However this sense of division remains in a state of high volatility for some time to come.

"From mid-June through to next Spring Uranus will move onto his Moon and Harry will be encountering more upheaval, perhaps a home move, further emotional eruptions perhaps. Through it all he will want to express himself and take some surprising steps. It is all part of the process of re-inventing and ultimately re-inventing himself.

© Getty The royal proudly displayed his medals

© Getty Prince Harry smiles back at Princess Beatrice

"The Coronation eclipse is on Harry's midheaven, re-calibrating what he sees as his place in the grand scheme of things. The powerful emotional force of this time could clarify his view of where he wants to be in life. It is an ending and a beginning."

© Getty Prince Harry wore a morning suit to the occasion

© Getty Prince Harry walking to his seat

Meghan has decided not to attend the Coronation and her chart seems relatively calm as she celebrates Archie’s 4 th birthday. However, within days of the event forthright Mars crosses her Ascendant and she will be centre stage again. June will be very high profile for Meghan as Mars in Leo pushes her forward. Although late Summer/early Autumn is when Venus changes direction on her Sun in Leo and the ghosts of the past are re-visited in order to be resolved.

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

© Getty Prince Harry took a seat with his royal cousins

"As Meghan is a Sun Leo, the royal sign, she is not one to live in the shadows. She has a lot of fire-power that cannot be extinguished. The business of being a working royal, or playing a minor role would never be enough for her, she wants to be a super-nova in her own right."

Meghan stayed in America with their son Archie's fourth birthday

© Getty The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales at the coronation ceremony

