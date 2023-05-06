Watch: Princess Kate's first curtsey to King Charles captured in moving clip

The Princess of Wales honoured the newly crowned monarch with a curtsey at Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales gave her first curtsey to King Charles following his coronation, showing her sign of respect to the newly crowned monarch as he walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey wearing St Edward's Crown.

The historic moment will be the only time in his life that Charles will wear the 360-year-old crown, which is made of solid 22-carat gold, is over 30cm (1ft) tall and weighs around 2.23kg (nearly 5lbs). Honouring the new sovereign, Princess Kate remained poised and elegant as she took a regal bow, placing one leg behind the other and bowing her head.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, also followed suit with a curtsey as the King passed her.

The act of a curtsey is an age-old sign of deep respect when greeting a monarch. For women, the greeting is normally a curtsy and small bow of the head if they're seeing the sovereign for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is typically a head bow.

