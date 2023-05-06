The Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey with her children for coronation

The Princess of Wales has been pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's historic coronation.

Looking resplendent in a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle, edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress, Princess Kate was every inch the doting mother as she arrived with her children, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, while Prince William prepared to take on the role of "liege man of life and limb."

Prince William wore his navy blue Order of the Garter mantle over his red Welsh Guards’ ceremonial dress uniform as Colonel of the regiment. The cloak – which the prince wears to the Order of the Garter ceremony in June at Windsor each year – is made from deep blue silk velvet with white satin ribbons and a lining of white taffeta.

Princess Kate's coronation headpiece

In place of a tiara, Princess Kate wore a three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen, with her earrings a touching tribute to Prince William's late mother, with the pearl and diamond pieces belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales. She also wore Queen Elizabeth II's George VI Festoon Necklace, which George VI commissioned for his daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1950.

Princess Kate made homage to the United Kingdom, with embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – with the emblems signifying the four nations also appearing on Charlotte’s dress in ivory satin stitch embroidery.

Princess Charlotte's coronation headpiece

Princess Charlotte was dressed in a mini-me version of her mother's ensemble, with a similar headpiece by the same milliner. Eight-year-old Charlotte also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe.

Prince Louis, five, looked just as charming, decked out in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lacework embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

The day marks the first time both the Prince and Princess of Wales will reunite with Prince Harry following the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare. His wife, Meghan Markle, opted to remain in California with their children Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who has turned four today.

At the coronation ceremony, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be anointed and crowned in front of 2,000 guests at the country’s first coronation to be staged for 70 years.

The service is set to begin with the procession of faith leaders and representatives of faith communities, ecumenical leaders, realms and the choir, and then the procession of the King and the Queen Consort. Charles will be seen wearing George VI's crimson Robe of State while Camilla will wear the late Queen Elizabeth II's crimson Robe of State.

During the ceremony, Prince William will place his hands between those of his father to say: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

The heir to the throne is the only member of the royal family who will pay "The Homage of Royal Blood," also described as the "words of fealty", after the Archbishop pays his own homage on behalf of the Church of England.

Prince William is following in the footsteps of his grandfather the late Duke of Edinburgh, who famously swore to be Queen Elizabeth II's "liege man of life and limb" during her ceremony in 1953.

Once the ceremony ends, King Charles will proceed to the Gold State Coach with the Queen Consort for their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace.

