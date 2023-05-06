Prince William carries Princess Diana’s signature at coronation, says confidante of close family friend

Prince William holds a special link to the past as he carries Princess Diana’s signature at the coronation, judging by the stars and the much-trusted astrologer who was close to his late mum. Princess Diana’s confidante Debbie Frank praises the Prince of Wales for his sensitive nature and predicts his popularity will boom following the royal occasion.The astrologer also reveals Princess Kate is the one adding the sparkle to the coronation ceremony as she makes a dazzling arrival. Here Debbie lays out the bright future of Prince William and Princess Kate…

© Getty Prince William held a valuable link to his mother Princess Diana at the coronation, a family friend revealed

© Getty Kate wore a dazzling headpiece for the big day

She says: "Prince William is going to experience a huge surge in popularity at the Coronation as magnetic Venus moves over the angle of his chart connected with his relationship to the public. As a sensitive Cancerian he’s very in tune with the public mood and is also the carrier of Princess Diana’s signature as he is both her son and Sun sign! He provides that valuable link to the past which is reassuring for the public.

© ALAMY Princess Diana’s confidante Debbie Frank praises the Prince of Wales for his sensitive nature

"Jupiter is about to give William a major confidence boost as it settles into the area of close family. The unit he’s created with Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis is on the crest of a royal wave and where the public place great affection. Saturn, the builder planet is also enabling him to grow in stature and set out long term plans for projects that will stand the test of time."

© Getty Prince William's popularity will boom following the royal occasion, according to the stars

Kate is moving from being rather self-contained to becoming more expressive as outgoing Uranus stretches the parameters of her Capricorn sun. Over the Coronation she’s the one adding sparkle and making visual statements that appeal to the public. In the coming months she will be drawn towards taking on more unusual projects and daring to let down her natural barriers to make more direct contact with the public. It is as if her bandwidth is broadening.

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince William in their robes

"The astrological movement of the planets are timed like clock-work. Amazingly, the action planet Mars is moving onto Kate’s North Node – the point of destiny on the day of the Coronation as if to say this is your time, step into the role you are meant to play. Kate will be creating a much bigger platform in June. This means even greater visibility as generous Jupiter sails over the midheaven and she is well and truly ‘out there’ in the public eye."

© Getty Images Kate sparkled at the coronation

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis follow their parents

© Getty Prince George is a page of honour

