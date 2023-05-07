Princess Eugenie shares rare behind-the-scenes picture from coronation

The royal is due to welcome her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie penned a moving tribute to her uncle King Charles III and Queen Camilla following their historic Westminster Abbey coronation.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the royal – who is pregnant with her second child – posted a carousel of heartwarming photos featuring the monarch and his wife.

Among the photos, the royal included a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the RAF flypast zooming above Buckingham Palace, in addition to various family photos taken after the ceremony.

Alongside the touching snaps, Princess Eugenie penned: "Yesterday meant so much to me, as I'm sure it did to so many watching. What a magical celebration for The King, The Queen, our country, and the Commonwealth.

"The day was such a reflection of dedication and service to our country. #coronation".

Princess Eugenie's reflective social media post comes after she showed off her blossoming baby bump on Saturday at the King's spectacular coronation. Stepping out alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, 33, donned a FENDI by Kim Jones custom-made navy silk and satin mid-length dress.

She teamed her statement frock with a dark blue double-sided cashmere coat and accessorised with a stunning navy headpiece and a chic leather bag. As for jewellery, the mother-of-one made a statement with a Garrard diamond collar necklace and matching earrings.

The pregnant royal styled her brunette locks in her signature natural waves and finished off her look with a touch of soft makeup. Stunning!

Ahead of Sunday's coronation concert, Princess Eugenie is due to make an appearance at Windsor alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice.

The sibling duo will be taking part in a royal walkabout where they'll pause to attend a Big Lunch. The Big Lunch was an idea started by the Eden Project in 2009 and made possible by The National Lottery – and has been supported by patron Queen Camilla since 2013.

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's first curtsey to King Charles captured in moving clip

By bringing neighbours, communities and the nation together in celebration, the Coronation Big Lunches aim to help people make new connections and friends where they live, raising community spirits as part of the historic occasion.

