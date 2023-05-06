WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla exchange comforting looks during coronation

The King and Queen appeared to exchange comforting looks as they were crowned at their joint coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

Camilla, 75, wearing an embroidered Bruce Oldfield dress, was seen looking over at her husband proudly after she was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Her decision to use Queen Mary's Crown is the first time a consort's crown has been recycled for a coronation rather than a new one created.

It has been altered, with four of the eight detachable arches removed to create a different impression.

It used to feature the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond but the gem was not used and the crown was adapted to include the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds – from the late Queen’s personal jewellery collection.

Take a look at the sweet moment between the King and Queen in the video below…

WATCH: The King and Queen exchange comforting looks during coronation service

It followed the moment the King was presented with St Edward's Crown, which was placed on his head by the Archbishop.

© Getty The Archbishop of Canterbury crowns the King

It will be the only time in his life that Charles will wear the 360-year-old crown, which is made of solid 22-carat gold, is over 30cm (1ft) tall and weighs around 2.23kg (nearly 5lbs).

The Coronation Crowns St Edward's Crown © JACK HILL Dating back to 1661, this magnificent historical item has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II. The glittering crown – crafted by crown jeweller Robert Viner – features a dazzling array of rubies, sapphires, rubies, garnets, topazes, amethysts, tourmalines and aquamarines. The Imperial State Crown © WPA Pool One of the most fascinating items in the Crown Jewels. Created in 1937, the regal crown – which is based on earlier crowns dating back to the 17th Century – was designed for the coronation of King George VI. Weighing over 1kg, the golden crown is set with over 3,000 diamonds and a plethora of precious stones including sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Elsewhere, the crown is adorned with symbols that represent the monarchy, such as a cross and a fleur-de-lis. Queen Mary’s Crown © Universal History Archive Made by Garrards for the 1911 coronation and commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been reused since the 18th century. In a bid to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown Jeweller has reset the piece for Camilla's coronation with the late monarch's Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

The congregation then proclaimed, "God Save the King!" as the Abbey bells rang, trumpets sounded, and gun salutes were fired across the UK.

At the conclusion of the two-hour service, the King and Queen changed into their purple Robes of Estate, with the King putting on the Imperial State Crown.

SEE: Watch Prince Harry confirm his speedy UK exit during coronation ceremony

© Getty The procession leaving the Abbey

© Getty The moment Queen Camilla was crowned

The couple then travelled back to Buckingham Palace in the 261-year-old Gold State Coach, with members of the royal family in the carriage procession behind them, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The next carriage contained the King's youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh with his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex.

© Getty Queen Camilla waving to crowds

© Getty Prince William and Kate followed the King and Queen's carriage

The late Queen's cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester, and Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence travelled in the third carriage,

Following by car were the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, also cousins of Elizabeth II, and completing the procession of royals.

© Getty Prince Harry flew over to the US for his father's coronation

The Duke of Sussex and Camilla's immediate family from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles were also among the congregation, but did not form part of the procession.

Thousands of royal fans braved the rain to line the n route through central London.

© Getty The procession makes its way down The Mall

More than 4,000 ceremonial troops took part in the procession, escorting the King and Queen back to the palace.

The couple will receive a royal salute from the military assembled in the palace gardens, before the day concludes with an appearance on the balcony to watch the flypast.

The King and Queen celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last month. The pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Windsor in 2005.

Charles became monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.