Pregnant Princess Eugenie stuns in bump-skimming navy dress and jewels for coronation ceremony

King Charles III's highly anticipated coronation saw a handful of royal family members get together to celebrate the momentous occasion, and amongst them were pregnant Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.
Princess Eugenie arrived with her father Prince Andrew, looking stunning in a navy bump-skimming dress and a matching longline coat. She teamed the elegant look with a pair of strappy navy heels and a headpiece to match.
The royal entered Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, followed by her cousin Prince Harry and her sister Princess Eugenie, who walked next to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The royal opted for delicate jewellery to perfectly complement the elegant look including a pair of silver drop earrings and a sparkling statement necklace. The pregnant royal styled her brunette locks in her signature natural waves, with a soft makeup look to highlight her pretty features.
The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew walked alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank, who wore a navy suit with a white shirt and sky bluer tie. The pair are expecting their second child this summer, and Princess Eugenie was positively glowing as she showed off her baby bump in the figure-skimming dress.
The highly anticipated coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, where the royal couple joined King Charles was officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.
Other members of the royal family that attended the service included Princess Eugenie and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Mike and Zara Tindall, who stunned in a pastel blue belted dress and matching headpiece.
The poignant ceremony follows the special reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday 6 May, where several royal family members including xxx and Princess Kate were seen in their finery.
More coronation events will take place on Sunday 7 May, including the special coronation concert which will be held at Windsor Castle. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.
Royal fans can expect a similar evening to the Party at the Palace, which was held in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
The star-studded line-up will include performances from Lionel Ritchie, Take That, and Katy Perry, along with an orchestra and dancers, as well as a performance from The Coronation Choir.
