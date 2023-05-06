Pregnant Princess Eugenie stuns in bump-skimming navy dress and jewels for coronation ceremony

King Charles III's highly anticipated coronation saw a handful of royal family members get together to celebrate the momentous occasion, and amongst them were pregnant Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie arrived with her father Prince Andrew, looking stunning in a navy bump-skimming dress and a matching longline coat. She teamed the elegant look with a pair of strappy navy heels and a headpiece to match.

The royal entered Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, followed by her cousin Prince Harry and her sister Princess Eugenie, who walked next to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Eugenie walked alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank

The royal opted for delicate jewellery to perfectly complement the elegant look including a pair of silver drop earrings and a sparkling statement necklace. The pregnant royal styled her brunette locks in her signature natural waves, with a soft makeup look to highlight her pretty features.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew walked alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank, who wore a navy suit with a white shirt and sky bluer tie. The pair are expecting their second child this summer, and Princess Eugenie was positively glowing as she showed off her baby bump in the figure-skimming dress.

The highly anticipated coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, where the royal couple joined King Charles was officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

© Getty Princess Eugenie arrived with her father Prince Andrew

RELATED: King Charles' III's coronation timetable: an hour-by-hour guide

Other members of the royal family that attended the service included Princess Eugenie and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Mike and Zara Tindall, who stunned in a pastel blue belted dress and matching headpiece.

The poignant ceremony follows the special reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday 6 May, where several royal family members including xxx and Princess Kate were seen in their finery.

MORE: King Charles' III's coronation timetable: an hour-by-hour guide

More coronation events will take place on Sunday 7 May, including the special coronation concert which will be held at Windsor Castle. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.

Royal fans can expect a similar evening to the Party at the Palace, which was held in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

READ: Princess Eugenie shares rare photo of August in emotional tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank

The star-studded line-up will include performances from Lionel Ritchie, Take That, and Katy Perry, along with an orchestra and dancers, as well as a performance from The Coronation Choir.

The Coronation Crowns St Edward's Crown © JACK HILL Dating back to 1661, this magnificent historical item has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II. The glittering crown – crafted by crown jeweller Robert Viner – features a dazzling array of rubies, sapphires, rubies, garnets, topazes, amethysts, tourmalines and aquamarines. The Imperial State Crown © WPA Pool One of the most fascinating items in the Crown Jewels. Created in 1937, the regal crown – which is based on earlier crowns dating back to the 17th Century – was designed for the coronation of King George VI. Weighing over 1kg, the golden crown is set with over 3,000 diamonds and a plethora of precious stones including sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Elsewhere, the crown is adorned with symbols that represent the monarchy, such as a cross and a fleur-de-lis. Queen Mary’s Crown © Universal History Archive Made by Garrards for the 1911 coronation and commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been reused since the 18th century. In a bid to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown Jeweller has reset the piece for Camilla's coronation with the late monarch's Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

Shop Blue Dresses

New Look Tiered Blue Dress New Look has so many lovely occasion dresses, but our favourite is this elegant tiered blue midi with puffed sleeves. £39.99 AT NEW LOOK

French Connection Floral Blue Dress We love the detailing on French Connection's floral blue dress. It features a flattering halterneck, with a gorgeous keyhole back. £85 AT M&S

River Island Satin Blue Dress River Island's slinky satin dress is ideal for the glam event in your diary. £43 AT RIVER ISLAND

Boden Tie Back Blue Dress We love the flutter sleeves on Boden's figure-skimming blue dress - and wait until you see the tie detailing at the back! £112 AT BODEN

Karen Millen Halterneck Blue Dress Looking for a dress for a wedding this year? Karen Millen's blue floral midi is just stunning.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.