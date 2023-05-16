Princess Kate divides fans for most surprising reason

The Princess of Wales stunned royal fans at the weekend when she made a surprise appearance on the Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate featured in a reprise of Ukraine's winning song from the 2022 competition, 'Stefania', by the Ukrainian band, Kalush Orchestra.

She recorded her contribution to the show in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle on King Charles' own Steinway piano - and blew fans away with her performance. Watch Kate in action in the video below...

Kate Middleton showcases incredible piano skills in unexpected Eurovision appearance

Surprisingly, however, her ability ended up dividing Twitter with some users suggesting the Princess was not actually playing.

One said: “I have played for three years. I took lessons. Piano is not easy. I gave up halfway. And took my time to self-learn. the way she placed her finger it’s awkward and not sure if she knew what treble clef & bass clef is. Sorry she is just acting. Hopefully it lands her a job!”

© Alex Bramall Kate wowed viewers with her performance

A second joked: “She played all the right notes but not necessarily in the right order…”

Others came to the Princess’s defence, with one stating: “Catherine has played the piano in public before, she plays very well, it was her playing.”

© Instagram The Princess of Wales beamed in behind-the-scenes footage captured from her piano performance

Another suggested: “Piano teacher here. It’s likely she played, they filmed her and the sound and picture just didn’t sync. Kate had lessons for quite a while, reaching about grade four. There was an interview with her piano teacher on her wedding day.”

The Princess famously showcased her musical prowess when she accompanied Tom Walker for a Christmas 2021 performance at Westminster Abbey.

Her surprise appearance at Eurovision proved to be a big hit with viewers.

Traditionally, the Eurovision Song Contest winners host the next year's competition. But as a result of the war in Ukraine, the show's runners up, the United Kingdom, hosted the latest contest on the champion's behalf at the weekend.

The show also featured an appearance from King Charles and Queen Camilla later in the program too, to show the royal family's support for the competition and its rightful host Ukraine.

It wasn’t just Kate’s piano playing that caught viewers talking – so too did her stunning vibrant blue gown by Jenny Packham.

Turning to one of her most relied upon designers for evening wear, Princess Kate looked resplendent in the floor-skimming one-shoulder gown. The British label's 'Marlowe' design, crafted from chiffon, features gathering and soft drapery over one arm, as well as a crystal-embellished belt to cinch in the waist.

She wore her dark brown tresses in curls swept over one side and topped off her look with jewellery that once belonged to the late monarch – a pair of sapphire and diamond fringe earrings.