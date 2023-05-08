Kate Middleton reveals sweetest nickname for Prince Louis at his first royal engagement

The Princess of Wales called her younger son an adorable nickname during an action-packed day with the Scouts on Monday

Prince Louis may have missed out on the nighttime Coronation Concert on Sunday, but Prince William and Princess Kate’s younger son was more than ready for an action-packed day with the Scouts on Monday morning.

Five-year-old Louis, dressed in a striped polo top, shorts and for his first-ever royal engagement – and in one of the sweet interactions with mum Kate, his adorable nickname was revealed.

The tender moment took place as the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough with all three of their children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals Louis' nickname - and it's so adorable!

At one point, Princess Kate joined a group of children, including her own, to toast marshmallows over an open flame. As the royal mum-of-three helped Prince Louis with the fun task, handing him a stick to discard, she could be heard saying: “Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug.”

© WPA Pool Prince Louis eats marshmallows with mum Princess Kate during the fun day out with the Scouts

Then, as a member of the group gave Lou Bug his very own s’more to eat, the Princess of Wales showed that she’s a hands-on mum, gently reminding the young Prince, “What do you say?” and he responded with a timid smile, “Thank you.”

SEE: Coronation live: Prince Louis' first royal engagement!

SEE: What Prince Louis really said in coronation carriage leaves TikTok amused

The sticky s’more clearly was a success, judging by Louis’s hilarious reaction after tucking into the sweet treat!

© DANIEL LEAL Prince George, who attended the Coronation Concert the night before, also joined in for the fun

Princess Kate, who is joint President of the Scout Association, and her family joined the Scouts and fellow volunteers to take part in the Big Help Out.

© DANIEL LEAL Princess Charlotte also joined the family at the Big Help Out in Slough

In addition to assisting in the renovation of the Scout Hut, with such tasks as sanding and painting, the family also helped reset a path – and Prince Louis even had a chance to sit on his father Prince William’s lap as he drove an excavator.

© DANIEL LEAL The family were presented with Scouts scarves after their efforts

George, Charlotte and Louis seemed thrilled to have had a chance to be Scouts for a day, taking part in all sorts of activities, from finger painting to archery.

Scout leader Simon Carter told HELLO!: “[Prince Louis] was really excited. They all got presented with a Big Help Out badge at the end, so they all got a Scouts scarf… He was the one who ran away with the wheelbarrow. He was the one who was digging sand and getting stuck in and doing things.”