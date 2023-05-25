Princess Kate joins forces with Professor Green for cause close to her heart

The Princess of Wales will today continue her mission to highlight the importance of relationships in early childhood, as part of her "life's work".
Kate's first engagement of the day will see her visit her patronage, the Foundling Museum in London, where she will be joined by Shaping Us champion, Professor Green, who himself was brought up in kinship care.
The royal mum-of-three, 41, will meet those with lived experience of the care system, as well as with foster carers and adoptive parents to hear about their experiences. See her arrival in the clip below...
Kate will meet with care leavers who are being supported by the Museum, before spending time with adoptive parents and foster carers to discuss the lifelong impact that positive, supportive relationships can have for children and young people.
The Foundling Museum tells the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK's first children's charity which was founded in 1739 as a home for children whose mothers couldn't keep or care for them.
The Museum provides training, mentorship programmes and creative projects, led and developed by contemporary artists, writers and musicians, to transform and improve the lives of young people who have been in care.
Kensington Palace said that the "Princess has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood". Back in January, Kate, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us.
The campaign aims to transform the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.
Earlier this week, the Princess joined the first ever children's picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
The Children's picnic, which is set to become an annual event at the Show, was inspired by a conversation the Princess had with the RHS in 2019 when she unveiled her Back to Nature Garden. She told organisers she felt it would be nice to involve more children in the event.
