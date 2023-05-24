Princess Kate quizzed about royal life - and her response is so sweet

The Princess of Wales chatted with school children at the Chelsea Flower Show

The Princess of Wales shared some more insight into royal life as she attended the first ever children's picnic at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate, 41, joined school pupils for the outdoor lunch and toured the gardens at the event's opening day on Monday.

As the royal mum-of-three pointed out various features in the different spaces, she was asked by one youngster about being a member of the royal family.

Kate replied: "You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you."

Pressed on what the royal family does, she said: "They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone."

‌The Princess then joined a group of children in the Royal Entomological Society's garden, where Solyana Dane, eight, picked some pieces of tree pollen from the Princess's hair, earning herself a thank you.

Solyana asked the Princess whether she enjoyed gardening.

"She said she does and it's her calm place," Solyana said.

Another student, Saron Fikremariam,11, said: "I asked [the Princess] what's the first thing she is going to do when she becomes Queen and she said she is going to help kids." How sweet!

It comes just a week after Kate made a surprising admission about being a member of the royal family.

The Princess spoke with a group of students at a Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event in Bath.

Asked if she wanted to be a "royal" by one pupil, the Princess replied it was something she had not expected but she "fell in love" with William.

Commenting afterwards about the youngsters' chat with the princess, Dame Kelly said she posed a question about Kate's three children asking if she saw different "traits" in them, and the royal replied: "Oh yes, definitely".

The Princess will carry out engagements in London on Thursday to highlight the importance of nurturing relationships throughout early childhood and beyond, including those outside of ‘traditional’ parent and child settings.

Kate will visit the Foundling Museum in London in her role as patron, to meet those with lived experience of the care system, as well as with foster carers and adoptive parents to hear about their experiences.

In a press release, Kensington Palace said that the "Princess has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood". Back in January, Kate, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us.

The campaign aims to transform the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

