Princess Kate involved in two major mishaps in a month

Princess Kate surprised onlookers on Monday when she made an unannounced appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The 41-year-old royal spent time with a number of school pupils at the event's first ever Children’s Picnic.

On her first visit to the world-famous horticultural show since 2019, the future queen and the children took part in a bug hunt, helped to plan a home-grown meal, and joined in with some drawing.

A photo was after shared on social media showing a leaf that Kate had hand drawn.

Someone has written a caption alongside the sketch confirming that it was the Princess’s handiwork. However, there was a major error, which fans were quick to point out.

The caption read: “Future Queen Katherine drew this.”

Noticeably, the Princess’s name was spelt incorrectly – and it’s not the first time this month that it’s happened.

At the smart of May, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a highly-anticipated appearance together on Monday as they volunteered at a local scout hut in Slough as part of the Big Help Out.

And they brought along some very special helpers – children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis.

© Getty Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis loved tucking into toasted marshmallows during their visit to Slough

They joined excited volunteers in renovating the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, with works including resetting a path, digging a new soakaway, sanding and revarnishing the front door, adding planters to the front of the building and adding a mural to create a lasting legacy of the Big Help Out’s work.

Each member of the family placed a painted handprint on the wall in celebration of their visit. Later on in the day, someone had written the royals’ names next to their prints – but once again, Kate’s name was spelt incorrectly – ”Katherine HRH”.

© royal rota The Princess's name was spelt incorrectly

Upon arrival at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, Kate sat down on a picnic blanket with children from St Augustine's Primary School in Hammersmith.

The children discussed vegetables and herbs and the Princess told them: "There's a plant that smells like chocolate. I remember my granny showing me that when I was little. It has very dark leaves and you rub it and it smells like chocolate."

© Getty The Princess was keen to point out different features in the garden

Told the pupils were growing sunflowers at school, she said: "They get so big, don’t they?" revealing: "Louis is growing broad beans at school. You put them in a cup and you can see them roots growing. They get big quickly like sunflowers."

At the Savills garden, the Princess and a group of children from St George's Church of England Primary School in Camberwell joined designer Mark Gregory to explore the “edimental” garden.

© Getty Kate revealed her favourite colour to the children

Kate crouched down to pick fennel, mint and other herbs, telling the youngsters, “If you rub it between your fingers you can smell it.”

She also pointed out a foxglove, showing the children where the bees climb in to access pollen. "The bees love that," she said.

Asked what her favourite colour was, she encouraged the children to guess, grinning as they correctly answered "green".

© Getty Kate proved a bit hit amongst the school children

© Getty The mum-of-three took part in the first Children's Picnic at the event