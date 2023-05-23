Prince Louis' latest school project will make grandpa King Charles so proud

The Princess of Wales revealed one of Prince Louis' latest school projects as she visited the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, and it's something which his grandpa King Charles would be very proud of.

Kate, 41, joined school pupils for the first ever Children's Picnic at the annual show in west London. As the royal sat down on a picnic blanket, she spoke about what the children are growing at school.

Told the pupils were growing sunflowers, Kate said: "They get so big, don't they?"

The mum-of-three: "Louis is growing broad beans at school. You put them in a cup and you can see the roots growing. They get big quickly like sunflowers."

Louis' grandfather King Charles is renowned for his love of gardening and introduced organic farming on the grounds of his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove, in 1989.

In an interview with Radio 4 in 2021 August, Charles revealed that his love for growing his own vegetables stems back to his childhood.

The then Prince of Wales told Poet Laureate Simon Armitage: "My sister and I had a little vegetable patch in the back of some border somewhere. We had great fun trying to grow tomatoes rather unsuccessfully, and things like that."

Charles added: "There was a wonderful head gardener at Buckingham Palace, he was called Mr Nutbeam, rather splendidly. He was splendid, and helped us a bit, my sister and I, with the little garden we had.

"There's nothing to beat, is there, I think, eating what you have grown? This is another reason why I always feel it is so important to find ways of encouraging children to grow vegetables and things at school."

Prince William and Kate are huge advocates for the outdoors and the positive impact nature and exercising outside can have on people's mental health.

The couple were joined by their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis as they helped out at a Scout Hut in Slough as part of the national volunteering drive to mark the coronation.

It marked a milestone for Louis as he got stuck into a spot of painting, digging and decorating during his first ever official royal engagement. See him in action in the clip below...

The young royal was also among the 2,300-strong congregation inside Westminster Abbey to witness King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation earlier this month.

Louis arrived at the Abbey with his parents and doting big sister, Charlotte, who led her little brother into the service by holding his hand. Meanwhile, George had a starring role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour.

The family-of-five took part in the carriage procession behind the newly crowned Charles and Camilla as the King and Queen made their way back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach after the service.

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis then joined the King and Queen, and working members of the royal family on the palace balcony to watch the flypast.

