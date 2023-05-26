The Princess of Wales' secret sweet gesture revealed

The Princess of Wales is unfailingly kind and during her recent visit to a Foundling Museum in London, she made Professor Green's grandmother, Pat, feel particularly at ease. Joining Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins on Friday's episode of Good Morning Britain, the rapper opened up about what it was like to spend time with Princess Kate.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's incredible kindness revealed

Asked about the royal, Professor Green, born Stephen Manderson, said that the experience was "amazing" and that the "Princess was so kind to her [Pat]." Ahead of the meeting, Stephen recalled that his grandmother had been excited but also nervous, so we can imagine that Kate's kindness was very much appreciated. "She loved it," Stephen said of his grandmother's experience.

In the run-up to the engagement, Pat had even bought a new blouse and she also got up extra early to get her hair done. Later in the day, she was then introduced to Kate at a support group session for kinship carers.

MORE: 13 royal wedding reactions caught on camera: From Princess Kate's joy to Prince Harry's grimace

READ: Princess Kate channels Barbie in candy pink blazer and fitted trousers

Speaking about being brought up by his grandmother, Professor Green said: "It was just the done thing. Family doesn't necessarily mean two parents with 2.4 children. My home wasn't broken. The amazing thing about charities like this is it's focusing on early intervention, there's things as a child I would've better coped with."

© Getty Princess Kate was "so kind" to Nanny Pat, who had been nervous about the meeting

During the day, Kate also played with children on the floor as she met a group of carers at Saint Pancras Community Association in Camden who have been supported by charity Kinship.

Kinship care is when a child is looked after by their extended family or close friends if they cannot remain with their birth parents.

© Getty Kate heard moving stories from young people at the Museum

She also spent part of the day chatting with Bez, who came to the UK from Iran as a teenager and was placed in care after claiming asylum. Now a father of two, he works as an artist's assistant at the Museum, helping to teach other young people.

Bez echoed the sentiments of Professor Green and commended Kate for her kindness and warmth. "To have her actually come and support this is amazing. She's a very nice person, she's very humble and down to earth and it feels quite natural and comfortable to talk to her," he said.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has been carrying out engagements in London to highlight the effects of nurturing relationships in early childhood

Asked what her visit meant to young people in care, he replied: "It means quite a lot because you kind of feel pushed aside to the kerbs of society. Nobody is looking at your talents, your ambitions and your wants and needs are denied. It means a lot to people. Not many care leavers have had experiences in even normal social settings so to meet royalty is big."

The Foundling Museum offers young care-leavers two traineeships each year, an eight-month course in art and a four-month course in creative writing. Trainees are referred by their social workers or charities working with those leaving care and go on to teach family workshops at the Museum and help to teach others coming through the programme.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.