Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis: The different names they have for mum Kate

It's rare that the Prince and Princess of Wales are accompanied by their three children at a royal event, so when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended a public engagement alongside their parents earlier this month, royal fans got a rare glimpse at their family dynamic.

Two days after King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey, the Waleses surprised royal watchers as they united to volunteer at a local scout hut in Slough.

© Getty Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis loved tucking into toasted marshmallows

During the outing, which was Prince Louis' first ever royal engagement, the family-of-five helped renovate the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough by joining in to dig a new soakaway, sand and revarnish their front door, as well as adding a mural to create a lasting legacy of the Big Help Out's work.

The outing also saw Princess Charlotte sweetly interacting with her father Prince William as well as displaying her cheeky behaviour, which was captured on camera.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had fun during the outing

Another important aspect the day showed was the many ways Kate's children refer to her. In the clip below, Princess Charlotte can be seen referring to her mother as "mummy" many times, a moniker Prince William also uses to refer to Kate when talking to his children.

Prince Louis, however, sweetly refers to his mum as "mama", whilst Kate calls William "papa".

The outdoors outing was no doubt a success for the family, who smiled throughout the whole engagement and appeared to have a lot of fun.

© WPA Pool The family posed with the Scouts before leaving the engagement

Prince William and Kate have often spoken about the kids' love for the outdoors and nature and even once revealed that their eldest son Prince George is like "a caged animal" if he's not outdoors.

Back in 2019, the trio accompanied their parents to the Chelsea Flower show to play in the mother's Back to Nature garden, and in 2020, during Prince William's ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All, several never-before-seen photos of the royal youngsters gardening and playing at the beach were shown.

© Getty Prince Louis assisted his father Prince William on his first royal engagement

In that year, the Princes and Princess also got to meet their hero, Sir David Attenborough, whom they invited to the Kensington Palace home.

During the visit, Sir David didn't disappoint the youngsters presenting Prince George with the fossilised tooth of a giant shark that he excavated himself during a family holiday in Malta in the late 1960s.

© Getty It's clear the royal children love the outdoors

The fossil, from a carcharocles megalodon or 'big tooth', was embedded in the island's soft yellow limestone, which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago.

The species is believed to have grown up to 15 metres in length, which is about twice as long as a Great White shark.

