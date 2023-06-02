Prince William reunites with man whose life he helped save in touching video

Prince William has reunited with Jack Beeton, a man whose life he helped save, in a touching video shared to the Prince of Wales' social media accounts.

The royal invited Jack to Windsor Castle following a message from Jack's girlfriend who thanked the heir to the throne for helping to save Jack's life when he was a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance service. The letter revealed that Jack had been able to personally thank all of the members of the crew, except for William.

The touching video shows Jack hugging members of the crew that helped him, before he met William and shook the hand of the father-of-three.

Jack also explained how the accident happened, as well as photos of the aftermath of the damaged vehicles. He explained how he and his uncle had been heading home following a work shift when a lorry driver "fell asleep and hit us head on".

The clip shows William and Jack meeting inside Windsor Castle, as well as the pair shaking hands once again as Jack and his girlfriend departed from the historic property.

William was part of the Air Ambulance service from 2015 to 2017 where he flew operational missions following a training course that included job-specific training involving simulator, aircraft and in-flight skills training.

Jack's situation had lived with the Prince before he got the opportunity to meet him, with the royal explaining how Jack's accident had given him the "determination" to continue while he worked with the service.

Writing about the moment, William explained: "Another rescue that sticks in my mind was to a young man who was involved in a road accident. His uncle in the car with him sadly didn't survive, and I was sure that from what we were faced with he wouldn't either – but thanks to the skills of our medical team he is alive today."

He added: "We were first on scene and in such circumstances we all had to pitch in to fight to save the young man’s life. It is days like this, when you know you have made a difference, that give you the determination to keep going."

Back in February, William became the royal patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity - his first Welsh patronage since being given the title the Prince of Wales. The announcement came ahead of William and Kate's visit to the charity's headquarters in Llanelli as they carried out engagements in south Wales.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "Through his work as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, His Royal Highness has seen first-hand the impact these first responders have upon the lives of patients with critical injuries."

As patron of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, the Prince will continue his work championing the efforts of those working on the frontline and the importance of supporting their mental health."

Speaking about their new royal patron, Sue Barnes, Chief Executive of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, said: "It is an immense honour for our charity to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales as our Royal Patron. This announcement comes not just a day before St David's Day but also the day before our charity celebrates its 22nd birthday.

"The Prince has first-hand experience of working in the unique and often challenging air ambulance environment. His work, along with the Princess, in highlighting the need for mental health support for frontline emergency workers is something that is appreciated and wholeheartedly supported by our charity. We look forward to our new relationship with the Prince as our charity continues to support a lifesaving service for the people of Wales."

