Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Poppy Delevingne twin together in gorgeous new photo

Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Poppy Delevingne sparked romance rumours earlier in the year as they were spotted walking around holding hands, and the pair now appear to be on holiday together.

In a now-deleted photo from his Instagram Stories, the pair posed together in an undisclosed area with a dirt path nearby and a wooded area. The duo looked cosy with one another as Poppy stared at Constantine who gazed off into the distance. The duo seemed to have a twinning moment with them both wearing a loose white T-shirt and a pair of baggy jeans.

WATCH: King Charles speaks of his love for Greece

Poppy had her long blonde hair swept back in the photo with Constantine sporting a shorter style. The royal is known for his passion for art, and may have been in the region to get inspiration for either his paintings or photography work.

The couple previously enjoyed a holiday together back in March and the Greek royal shared a sweet photo of a bikini-clad Poppy. In the snapshot, the beautiful blonde smiled as she enjoyed a beverage from what appeared to be a hollowed-out mango, closing her eyes in bliss.

RELATED: Poppy Delevingne and ex-husband risk awkward reunion after romance with Prince William's godson emerges

Poppy looked stunning in a blue strapless bikini, with her long wavy locks tied in a loose topknot. While the royal didn't caption the image, wherever the pair is staying looks beautiful, with a flowerbed of bright pink flowers acting as a backdrop to Poppy's pose.

© Instagram The couple have now officially confirmed their romance

Poppy, 36, is believed to have separated from her husband James Cook last year, when she stopped wearing her wedding ring. The pair married in a lavish ceremony back in 2014, with Poppy's sisters Cara and Chloe among her bridesmaids.

The 28-year-old Constantine has a close bond with the British Royal Family and is the godson of Prince William, the heir to the throne. His elder sister is Princess Maria-Olympia and his younger brothers are Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon and Prince Aristidis. At Prince Constantine's baptism in 1999, the young William had his arm held up in a sling after having to have surgery following a rugby injury.

PHOTOS: Poppy Delevingne: the ultimate rundown of the model's most stylish moments

INSIDE: Poppy Delevingne shares a peek inside her ultra-chic London home

William has an additional two godchildren, one being, Grace van Cutsem who made headlines when she was a bridesmaid at William and Prince Kate's wedding in 2011. The then three-year-old stole the show on the royal balcony where she was pictured with her hands over her ears whilst William and Kate kissed in front of the nation.

He is also the godfather to 18-year-old Thomas Pettifer who is the son of William's former nanny Alexandra Pettifer.

Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.