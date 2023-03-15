Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece shares romantic sun-kissed photo of Poppy Delevingne The royal appeared to confirm their romance

Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece will no doubt have got his followers talking with the latest photo he shared from his tropical holiday.

He took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a sweet photo of bikini-clad model Poppy Delevingne.

In the snapshot, the beautiful blonde smiled as she enjoyed a beverage from what appeared to be a hollowed-out mango, closing her eyes in bliss.

The Prince shared the sweet photo on Instagram

Poppy looked stunning in a blue strapless bikini, with her long wavy locks tied in a loose topknot. While the royal didn't caption the image, wherever the pair is staying looks beautiful, with a flowerbed of bright pink flowers acting as a backdrop to Poppy's pose.

Constantine and the model haven't previously publicly acknowledged their relationship, although they were photographed holding hands and snuggling together in London last month.

Poppy, 36, is believed to have separated from her husband James Cook last year, when she stopped wearing her wedding ring. The pair married in a lavish ceremony back in 2014, with Poppy's sisters Cara and Chloe among her bridesmaids.

The star was first pictured with Constantine last month

The Greek royal family has traditionally been very close to the British royal family, so much so that Constantine, 24, who goes by Tino, is Prince William's godson.

In January, Princess Anne showed the strength of that bond when she represented King Charles at former King of Greece Constantine II's funeral at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens. Meanwhile, Lady Gabriella Windsor, 41, who is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, was asked to represent the Prince of Wales.

Although King Charles and Prince William did not attend the funeral, it remains clear to see that the monarchy has maintained a strong relationship with European royalty. Despite being a democratic republic – Greece's monarchy was abolished after a referendum in 1974 – the royal households cherish a special tie steeped in history.

