Poppy Delevingne and ex-husband risk awkward reunion after romance with Prince William's godson emerges The British model is said to be in a relationship with Prince Constantine Alexios

Poppy Delevingne and her ex-husband James Cook risked bumping into one another as they both partied at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. BAFTA bash on Sunday night.

After the Bafta Film Awards took place, the stars were out in force as they hit the London social scene with many parties taking place across the capital.

The supermodel looked sensational in an eye-catching cut-out black dress which highlighted her toned physique in all its glory. With her blonde tresses swept into a sleek updo, Poppy amped up the glamour with a touch of bronzer, lashings of mascara and a shiny nude lip.

Meanwhile, her ex kept it cool with a stylish black Prada jacket, matching trousers and a striped shirt. Trying to keep a low profile, James was seen making a swift exit alongside good friend Matt Smith.

The sighting comes shortly after Poppy, 36, seemingly confirmed her new romance with Prince William's godson, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark, 24.

Poppy seen at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. BAFTA party

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the duo were seen holding hands as they enjoyed a leisurely stroll around West London where the sister of Cara Delevingne lives. It's reported that Poppy is still married to her husband of nearly nine years, James.

The former couple are said to have "called time on their relationship" with James resigning as director from their company Poppy Delevingne Limited last month.

Her ex James Cook was seen leaving the same event with Matt Smith

Neither Poppy nor James - who married in 2014 - have publicly addressed their break up which allegedly took place at the beginning of last year.

Elsewhere, the Prince of Wales has three godchildren in total. Prince Constantine is the eldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

