King Charles has royal fans saying the same thing after latest outing

King Charles sparked a fan reaction on Monday when he visited Pickering in North Yorkshire.

In photos shared to the royal family's official Instagram page, His Majesty could be seen exploring the North Yorkshire market town with a huge grin on his face.

During his whirlwind visit, Charles, 74, took the opportunity to climb on board the footplate of Flying Scotsman as the Royal Train was pulled into a station by the famous steam locomotive.

He also learnt about the town's history before sampling local produce from independent shops. Later in the afternoon, he visited St Peter and St Paul’s Church, which is famous for its medieval wall paintings.

© Getty The monarch admired the Flying Scotsman

Captioning the carousel of photos, the monarch's social media team penned: "Thank you to everyone who welcomed The King to Pickering today!

"In this North Yorkshire Market Town, His Majesty had the chance to celebrate 50 years of @northyorkshiremoorsrailway, sample some local produce, and learnt more about the town's history.

"There was a special start to the visit, as His Majesty’s train arrived in the station being pulled by the Flying Scotsman".

© Getty King Charles visited North Yorkshire

Fans were delighted to see King Charles looking particularly dapper in a smart summer suit. Embracing the mini heatwave, the royal ditched his trusty navy suits for a lightweight oatmeal two-piece featuring a double-breasted jacket and a pair of sleek chinos.

He wore a white carnation in his lapel and added a touch of colour to his outfit with a playful maroon elephant tie.

© Getty Charles paid a special visit to a local chocolatier

Impressed by his suave appearance, royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. "His majesty is always impeccably dressed," penned one, while a second gushed: "I love the King in his summer suits. So dapper".

A third remarked: "His Majesty looking extremely dapper!" and a fourth added: "He looks happy & healthy. Also, great tie!"

The King's latest visit comes after he enjoyed a blissful break in Romania. Earlier in June, the monarch arrived in Bucharest, where he received a Guard of Honour at Cotroceni Palace, before undertaking a bilateral meeting with President Klaus Iohannis.

© Getty King Charles waved to the crowd as he arrived in Viscri

During his visit, Charles most likely stayed at his remote, rustic farmhouse in the small village of Viscri. He bought the property in 2006 and has since transformed it into a tranquil bolthole.

Typically, he spends a couple of days a year here and the guest house is rented out to the public when he is not there. It's known as the Blue House, and features seven double bedrooms with en-suites, a drawing and dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen.

© Getty The monarch owns a private property in Viscri

The bedrooms are furnished exclusively with antique Transylvanian furniture. According to the guesthouse's website, there are no televisions or radios, in order to create an atmosphere "of peace and tranquility".

The guest house, meanwhile, has its own outdoor breakfast barn, complete with an enormous bread oven.

