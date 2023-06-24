Sophie Winkleman's heartwarming reunion with King Charles III after Coronation absence

The Peep Show actress is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the second cousin of King Charles III

Sophie Winkleman enjoyed a heartfelt reunion with King Charles III, following her absence from the Coronation in May. Making a rare public appearance alongside her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, on Saturday, the 42-year-old happily reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla during day five of Royal Ascot.

© Getty Sophie Winkleman and King Charles reunited during day five of Royal Ascot

Stepping out in a sunshine yellow midi dress, Sophie completed her race-day outfit with a cream hat, coordinating stilettos and a pair of delicate pearl earrings.

© Getty She arrived at Royal Ascot alongside her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor

She spent the majority of the day chatting and laughing with King Charles in The Royal Enclosure. Queen Camilla, Lady Gabriella Kingston, Thomas Kingston and Lord Frederick Windsor were also seated with them.

Sophie's husband, Lord Frederick, is the son of Prince Michael of Kent, making him the second cousin of King Charles.

© WPA Pool Sophie was noticeably absent from King Charles' Coronation in May

Back in May, royal fans were surprised to learn that Sophie had not attended the King's Coronation at Westminster Abbey. Earlier this year, The Mail reported that the Peep Show actress had not received an invitation in a bid to keep the guest list down to 2,300 people. However, this has never been confirmed or denied.

© Getty Sophie and Charles giggled as they chatted in the Royal Enclosure

While Sophie may have been absent from the royal ceremony, her relationship with King Charles is clearly stronger than ever.

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Sophie – who continues to work as an actress – opened up about her sweet relationship with the Royal Family. "I've been incredibly welcomed with open arms by all of them. I haven't had a single negative experience," she said.

© Getty She was also seen joking with Queen Camilla

Throughout her career, Sophie – who is the sister of Strictly's Claudia Winkleman – has landed roles in Peep Show, Death in Paradise, Sandition and This is Going to Hurt.

In particular, Sophie has always been grateful to King Charles, who went to "magnificent" lengths to support her after she was involved in a terrifying car crash in November 2017.

© Getty Sophie Winkleman, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Lady Gabriella Kingston, Thomas Kingston

On 23 November 2017, Sophie had been travelling from the set of Trust in Cambridgeshire, when the car she was riding in was hit by another and dramatically thrown up into the air before crashing down and causing her life-threatening injuries.

© Getty Sophie and Charles have always shared a close bond

After returning home from Addenbrooks Hospital days later, Sophie was pleasantly surprised by Charles' kindness while recovering from her injuries. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2018, she explained:

"Prince Charles sensed correctly that everything would be chaos at home, so he asked his cook, instead of taking care of him, to take care of us. So, our lunches and dinners were cooked at Clarence House then delivered for weeks on end while I was in hospital and then still disabled at home.

"It saved our bacon, literally, because my darling husband – well, he's good at fry-ups but that's about it. The children would have had cholesterol coming out of their ears had their diet been left to him. It was a magnificent way to help."

She added: "I heard from pretty much every member of Freddie's family, I was spoiled to bits by them."