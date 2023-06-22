Royal Ascot 2023: All the royals that have attend from Princess Anne to Zara Tindall

Royal Ascot remains to be one of the Royal Family's most anticipated yearly events. The late Queen Elizabeth II always enjoyed attending the lavish outing, with a number of her own horses previously competing.

This year is an extra special one for the family, as it marks the first Ascot since King Charles and Queen Camilla were coronated on 6 May. It is also the first time that Charles will see a number of his own horses competing in the races.

The royal couple have certainly made the most of the exciting event, having been in attendance since Tuesday when it kicked off. The King and Queen have been captured socialising with their fellow royal family members including Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Royals who attended Royal Ascot today

© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Mike and Zara Tindall attended Ladies Day and looked dashing! Zara opted for a lace A-line Scanlan Theodore gown meanwhile Mike looked slick in a black suit jacket.

© Getty

Princess Anne with her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The couple rode in a carriage with Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani and The Rt. Hon. the Lord Soames of Fletching. Anne looked dazzling in a green ensemble and cream hat.

© Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Ladies Day and could be seen enjoying time with fellow royal enclosure members. Camilla looked ravishing in a pale green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine, a feathered hat by Philip Treacy and a diamond brooch that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Day two

© Getty

Zara Tindall wore a blue Laura Green dress on day two, which she accessorised with a gorgeous green hat by Juliette Millinery

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Edinburgh always looks fantastic and stepped out in an immaculate white ensemble by Suzannah London. She slipped into a pair of nude Prada stilettos and completed the look with a glamorous bespoke Jane Taylor London hat, in a matching ivory hue.

© Shutterstock

Camilla re-wore the Anna Valentine pink dress she first debuted at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and look elegant in the pretty pink number!

Princess Anne opted for a vibrant blue and white combination for day two of the exciting event. This wasn't the first time the Princess Royal rocked the stylish number as she first wore the gown in the 1970s.

Elizabeth Segerstrom looked fabulous alongside the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Elizabeth Segerstrom looked fabulous alongside the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

© Getty

Mike Tindall was all smiles as he watched the races sporting a stylish grey suit.

© Getty

Zenouska Mowatt dazzled in a green Emilia Wickstead dress

Day one

© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Princess Anne looked picture-perfect on day one of Royal Ascot opting for a chic charcoal grey coat dress.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Lady Gabriella Kingston and husband Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Kingston and husband Thomas Kingston looked fabulous together. Gabriella's bespoke gown was made by designer Catherine Walker & Co.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock

On day one, Princess Beatrice wore a new Beulah dress whilst Zara stunned in a dress by Leo Lin.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Gloucester arrived looking fabulous in blue on a carriage on day one of the lavish event.