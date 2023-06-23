Prince William and Princess Kate join King Charles at Royal Ascot - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first appearance at the Berkshire races

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to be among the guests on day four of Royal Ascot.

Prince William and Kate will present the trophy to the winner of the Coronation Cup stakes, according to the racecourse's programme.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and King Charles will also present trophies, along with ex-Strictly star Oti Mabuse, former footballer Rio Ferdinand and retired track and field athlete Steve Cram.

Their outing comes just days after William celebrated his 41st birthday, with King Charles leading the birthday tributes to his eldest son and heir.

The Prince and Princess were not among the royals to attend the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, with both carrying out public engagements.

Kate, wearing a Self Portrait blazer dress, reopened the National Portrait Gallery in London, while William surprised the Lionesses with a trip to St George's Park, to present England head coach, Sarina Wiegman, with her CBE in person.

As we wait for the royals to arrive on day four of Royal Ascot, here are some of the highlights from the races so far this week.

The King and Queen's first Royal Ascot winner

© Getty Charles and Camilla celebrate after the King's horse, Desert Hero wins at Ascot

Charles appeared to shed tears when he saw his first Royal Ascot winner triumph on Thursday.

The King and Queen looked emotional as they watched their horse, a thoroughbred called Desert Hero, race to victory in the King George V stakes.

The King's niece, Zara Tindall, who joined him in the royal box, said of her uncle's win: "It's bittersweet, isn't it? I think how proud and excited our grandmother, the Queen, would have been. But to have a winner for Charles and Camilla, and keep that dream alive, was incredible, what a race!"

See what else the equestrian had to say in the clip below…

WATCH: Zara Tindall pays tribute to late grandmother the Queen at Royal Ascot

A cheeky kiss for Queen Camilla

© Getty Frankie Dettori plants a kiss on Camilla's cheek

As the King and Queen presented racing champion Frankie Dettori with his trophy for his ninth Gold Cup win, the jockey planted a kiss on Camilla's cheek, much to her delighted expression!

Best Royal Ascot style

© Shutterstock Zara in a lace dress on Day 3

HELLO!'s fashion team has been sharing all of the best looks from the glamorous racecourse this week, with Zara wowing in three elegant outfits so far this week.

The ever-thrifty Princess Anne, 72, sported a dress she first wore when she was 27. Big points for sustainability.

And Queen Camilla has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II with her choice of accessories for her appearances.