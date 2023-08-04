Princess Anne proudly supports daughter Zara Tindall ahead of major event

One thing that Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall both have in commin is their love of equestrism and the Princess Royal was present on Friday to support Zara as the royal prepared for the Festival of British Eventing.

Zara was seen in full equestrian gear as she rode on her beloved horse, Classicals Euro Star, a nine-year-old grey gedling who competes at a BE intermediate level. Zara has been training with the horse on several occasions as of late, with their most recent outing seeing them finish in 10th place at Aston-le-Walls on 21 July.

While Zara is no doubt being support by her husband, Mike Tindall, and their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, one proud member who was their to offer their backing was the Princess Royal.

Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, were seen speaking to Zara before events began, with Anne making sure to dress smartly for the rainy day in an orange and black overcoat, alongside a pair of tan trousers and smart brown boots. She even wore a rider's helmet as she carried a bucket of horse feed with her. Timothy also looked smart for the event, wearing a brown waistcoat over a shirt, and walking with a pair of wellington boots and a large stick to navigate the terrain.

Anne and Zara were pictured deep in conversation, but also sharing a lighter moment with one another, as the 72-year-old was seen smiling as she walked with her daughter through the grassy fields.

Although many of the royals are currently off on their summer breaks, it appears that Anne has not yet begun hers and on Thursday she met with performers preparing for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The royal was given a tour by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge as she shook hands with those taking part. She looked immaculate for her appearance with a tartan skirt navy-blue jumper, accessorising with a pair of red sunglasses.

The Festival of British Eventing holds a special place in Anne's heart as the event takes place on her Gatcombe Park estate, which is also where Zara lives with her husband and three children.

During an ITV West Country interview, Zara was asked if it was different competing on her home turf, and she replied that it made her more nervous. She revealed that she fears she might "go the wrong way" despite knowing the course, prompting her brother Peter Phillips to chuckle, although their father, Mark Phillips, reminded her that nerves are good.

However, the 42-year-old also shared her excitement at competing at the prestigious event, as she explained: "It's a great day out with so much to see. It's such a unique place to ride around… So it always produces a great competition."