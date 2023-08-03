Zara Tindall makes surprise appearance with rarely-seen father from private home

Zara Tindall, 42, made a surprise appearance on the ITV West Country News on Wednesday night, alongside her rarely-seen father Captain Mark Phillips and her brother Peter Phillips ahead of a special family-run event.

The interview was to talk about the Festival of British Eventing, which takes place this weekend, where Peter is the Event Director, Mark is the Course Designer, and the location of choice for the special occasion is Princess Anne's home, Gatcombe Park.

During the chat, the trio spoke about their excitement for the upcoming event, and Zara said: "It's a great day out with so much to see." She then added: "It's such a unique place to ride around…. So it always produces a great competition." It is believed the royal will be taking part in the competition so good luck Zara!

The Gloucestershire estate is also where Zara Tindall lives with her husband Mike and their three children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

It is expected we will see Zara, Mike and the kids enjoying festival fun this weekend as we usually see the family out and about at the event each year.

We might see Mike at the festival too

What is Princess Anne's home, Gatcombe Park like?

The property was once owned by Lord Butler of Saffron Walden, who was a conservative Member of Parliament, until the Queen bought it in 1976 for her daughter as a wedding gift when Anne married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

Gatcombe Park is so idyllic

While Zara, Mark and Peter casually spoke to the camera, Princess Anne's impressive Grade-II listed royal residence could be seen in the background, and while the exterior may look so regal, the interiors are in fact rather humble, including a cosy living room.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Anne and her current husband Sir Timothy Laurence were photographed in the lounge. It showed a sweet set-up complete with floral sofa and armchair and a selection of wooden furniture.

Princess Anne with her current husband Timothy

Fans commended her low-key living, with one writing:"Love it, feels like home" and another adding: "I love that their house looks like anyone’s house." A third commented: "I love the lived-in cosy look."

Who is Captain Mark Phillips?

Peter and his father, Captain Mark Phillips

Princess Anne's first husband is Captain Mark Phillips, and he is father to Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips.

The couple originally tied the knot in November 1973. They went on to welcome son Peter in 1977 and daughter Zara in 1981 before they sadly announced their separation in August 1989.