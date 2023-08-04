Zara Tindall, who has recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Mike Tindall, is set for an action-packed weekend as she competes at the Festival of British Eventing.

The horse trials event is held on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, which is also where Zara lives with her husband and three children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

But during an ITV West Country interview, Zara was asked if it was different competing on her home turf, and she replied that it actually makes her more nervous. She said she fears she might "go the wrong way" despite knowing the course, and with that admission her brother Peter chuckled, but her father reminded her that nerves are good.

Zara will be riding two different horses throughout the competition, according to the official website, one called Class Affair and the other called Classicals Euro Star.

© Getty Zara Tindall will be competing this weekend

During the chat, the royal said: "It's a great day out with so much to see," and in previous years we've seen Zara and Mike enjoying the fairground and other facilities on site once the competition is over. So hopefully Zara will be able to find some time for fun once her nerves are banished.

For the interview, Zara appeared alongside her brother Peter Phillips, who is the Event Director, and her father Captain Mark Phillips, who is the Course Designer.

© Photo: Getty Images A rare snap of Zara with her mum and dad

Zara's father is rarely seen now after separating from Princess Anne in 1989, 16 years after they originally tied the knot.

Princess Anne is now married to Sir Timothy Laurence, and he lives with Anne inside Gatcombe Park.

© Photo: Rex Anne is now married to Sir Timothy Laurence

Did you see the unique way that Zara and Mike celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday? True to his sense of humour, the former rugby star shared a hilarious post with a nod to the movie of the moment, Barbie.

"Thanks for the messages, it’s been a great 12 years. Feel we are getting younger!!! #zarbieandTen," he wrote in the caption, alongside an image that depicted Mike and Zara as Barbie and Ken.

Mike's followers were quick to react in the comments section, with his friend Chloe Madeley writing: "This is brilliant."

Another fan said: "This is Superb! Happy Anniversary to you both," while a third commented: "Omg they actually look like you both."

It's been an AI phenomenon, and we couldn't resist turning other royals into plastic fantastic dolls. From Princess Kate and Queen Camilla, see what your favourite royals look like in Barbie form!