Long-haired Princess Anne handles awkward questions with a smile in resurfaced video

The Princess Royal puts on a glamourous display as she handles testing questions like a pro

Princess Anne, 72, is well known for her sense of humour and quick wit, and she showcases her sharp nature expertly in a rare, unearthed interview.

While being quizzed by Terry Wogan, the Princess Royal faced some tricking questions, but she was totally unflappable.

He asked: "What would you do if royalty was abolished?" and with a smile, she said: "I'd have to work even harder on the farm," referring to her working farm at Gatcombe Park.

"Any career you would have liked to pursue if you hadn't been the Royal Princess?" he further questioned.

"It's rather difficult to tell now," she replied, and the pair laughed about her qualification as a heavy goods vehicle driver, with Anne explaining she got the certificate out of "necessity".

The royal looked so glamorous in a white blouse, with long hair, a flash of coral lipstick and dazzling earrings.

© Tim Graham Anne is very straight talking

Fans loved the resurfaced clip, and commended Anne for her quick response and professional manner. "Beautiful, smart and a wicked sense of humour!" said one, and: "[She’s] always been witty and classy," added another. A third remarked: "Beautiful young woman. She seems the most intelligent, and down to earth of all the Windsor children."

Fans were not so sure about her response to an unexpected fall, in a clip that's since gone viral online. See Princess Anne's slip up...

WATCH: Princess Anne slips during royal engagment

The royal mother-of-two took a tumble in 2007, staying true to her matter-of-fact approach in a clipped response.

Some fans have branded her an "independent woman" while others have concluded that her clipped reply is "rude".

That's because Anne turns to the man who helped her up and says: "I can get up better on my own thank you!"

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The Princess Royal attends lots of engagements

One TikTok user remarked: "He was acting as a gentleman. But she is independent and was embarrassed," but someone else added: "Gosh he was only trying to help, not nice, thank you was enough."

Princess Anne may be synonymous with her beehive hairstyle now, but as you can see from the retro clip, she did used to have long hair.

See other incredible photographs of the Princess Royal with long locks…

© Getty Princess Anne wearing a printed scarf on a trip to Kiev in 1973

© Getty Images Anne used to wear her hair longer - here she is at Wimbledon

© Getty Anne with her brother Charles in 1970

What has Princess Anne said about her brother Charles being King?

The Princess Royal sat down with Canadian TV channel, CBC News, earlier this year and gave a rare interview.

© Getty Anne is supportive of her brother, the monarch

Anne was also asked what kind of King her brother will be. “Well, you know what you’re getting, because he’s been practising for a bit, and I don’t think he’ll change,” she shared.

“He is committed to his own level of service. That will remain true.”