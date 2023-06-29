WATCH: Princess Anne talks proud mum moment with Zara Tindall

The Princess Royal recalled a proud mum moment as she attended the World Equestrian Festival at CHIO Aachen in Germany this week.

Anne, 72, delivered a speech, both in English and German, on the opening night of the horse show on Tuesday.

The royal referenced her last visit to the city in 2006 with her daughter, Zara Tindall.

Zara, then 25, made history in 2006 when she won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen. She went one better than her mother, who became the European champion in 1971. Zara rode to victory on Toytown, which was bought by her father, Captain Mark Phillips.

She was cheered on in the crowd by Anne and her future husband, rugby star Mike Tindall.

© Getty Zara lifts the trophy as she becomes World Champion

© Getty Princess Anne cheered on her daughter Zara at the Eventing World Championship in Aachen

The mum-of-three has had a decorated career and followed in her mum Anne's footsteps by competing in the Olympics.

Zara won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics, which was presented to her by her beaming mother.

The 42-year-old still competes and in May 2022, she won the advanced class at the Chatsworth Horse Trials, riding Class Affair.

© Shutterstock Zara and Mike at Royal Ascot last week

Zara married Mike at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011, with members of the royal family in attendance. The pair are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas.

Speaking about juggling her sporting career and motherhood on IMG Golf's Opinion Matters podcast earlier this year, Zara said: "I think there's a lot of juggling going on, I think trying to fit everything in can be a real struggle, I don't think it's just me but what you do find hard as a mother with kids [is]trying to make sure that you spend the right amount of time and quality time with the kids as well as have a career and fit everything in around it is something that you think about every day."

The Tindalls were among the racegoers at Royal Ascot last week, with Zara wowing in an array of showstopping looks.