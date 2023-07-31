Prince Harry reveals trip to Singapore and Japan with long-time friend

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to Asia in August, it has been confirmed.

Prince Harry, 38, will take part in the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on 12 August.

He will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, against the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by the charity's ambassador and long-time friend, Nacho Figueras.

In a statement, Harry said: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

"In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana's youth."

Prior to travelling to Singapore, both Harry and Nacho will participate in a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo, Japan on the 9 August.

They will be joined by ISPS Handa Founder Dr. Handa, former New Zealand All Blacks and ISPS Handa Ambassador Dan Carter, Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka MBE, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers, and Royal Australian Navy Veteran and Invictus Games Gold Medallist Steve James.

Dr Haruhisa Handa, Founder of International Sports Promotion Society said: "ISPS Handa are delighted to be partnering with Sentebale this August on the special edition of ISPS Sports Values Summit in Tokyo and the annual Polo Cup in Singapore. Our respective organisations share a mutual responsibility to empower and aid those most in need and believe we can use the power of sport to do so.”

"Support for Sentebale makes possible its core areas of work, including strengthening the social and emotional wellbeing of those living with or affected by HIV; working with communities to provide young people with access to health and social services; and driving youth advocacy to improve health, education, and social protection; and building individuals’ skills and livelihoods so they are more resilient, self-confident and empowered members of their communities."

Rules of polo Playing field and equipment Played on grass, with a ball and mallets the principle pieces. A standard polo pitch measures up to 270 metres by 150 metres. The ball weighs around 4.5 ounces and the mallets measure 49 to 54 inches. Riders require a protective equestrian helmet, knee-length boots, spurs and a whip. Two gloves with wristbands are worn too. Polo jerseys are numbered one to four and relate to player positions. Protagonists Two teams comprising four players each (and their horses!). Team members are either assigned to 'defence' or 'attack'. Duration Matches last about one and a half to two hours and are divided into seven-and-a-half-minute periods called chukkas. There are either four or six chukkas in a match, divided by halftime. During halftime, spectators are asked to tend to divots on the field. Matchplay To start the match, an official rolls the ball into play. Players score by driving the ball between the open posts of the opposing goal which measures 7.3 metres in width.. There is no rule on how high the ball can travel through the air. Teams change ends after each goal. Fouls are divided into crosses, foul hooks and dangerous engagements. In the event of foul, a penalty is awarded during which the transgressing team must be positioned a minimum of 27.4 metres from the ball. The team which scores the most goals wins. In the event of a draw, sudden death overtime is played in which the first team to score triumphs. Credit: The UK Rules

It's not known if Harry will be joined on his travels by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Last year, Harry celebrated a win at the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado.

What is Sentebale?

The charity was founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho. The name means ‘forget-me-not’ in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in the region.

Sentebale aims to reach children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS across Lesotho and Botswana, ensuring they have access to vital health services, receive care and support, and build the skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient. Sentebale’s vision is that all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy, resilient and can thrive.

For more information, visit sentebale.org.