King Charles's surprising teatime treat revealed - and it's so unroyal

The monarch is currently enjoying his summer break in Scotland

King Charles III is quintessentially British in the sense that he adores a traditional hearty meal. The monarch reportedly has a soft spot for wild mushroom risotto, cheesy baked eggs, perfectly cooked roast potatoes and pheasant crumble pie.

But did you know that the royal is far more basic when it comes to his repertoire of teatime treats? According to his youngest son Prince Harry, His Majesty is a sucker for serving crackers with "shredded basil". What a combo…

WATCH: 5 foods the royals love to eat

In his raw memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex fondly recalled the first time his parents met his then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

Harry, 38, offered an intimate glimpse inside their visit, detailing everything from the "popping fire" at Clarence House to the "surgically laid out" spread of classic afternoon sweet treats.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed tea at Clarence House

"We came to a round table laid with a white cloth. Beside it stood a trolley with tea: honey cake, flapjacks, sandwiches, warm crumpets, crackers with some creamy spread, shredded basil—Pa's favorite," Harry said.

He went on to say: "Pa sat with his back to an open window, as far as possible from the popping fire. Camilla sat across from him, her back to the fire. Meg and I sat between them, across from one another.

"I wolfed down a crumpet with Marmite; Meg had two smoked-salmon tea sandwiches. We were starving. We'd been so nervous all day that we hadn't eaten. Pa offered her some flapjacks. She loved them."

© Getty Prince Harry released his book in January 2023

King Charles is a huge advocate for organic produce. Whilst Harry didn't name the biscuit brand at the heart of Charles's cheesy treat, we have an inkling that the royal likely reached for a packet of his very own Duchy Organic oaten biscuits.

His Majesty set up the biscuit company more than 30 years ago and since its exclusive partnership with Waitrose in 2010, it has generated a whopping £30 million for The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF).

© Getty Kign Charles during the opening of Waitrose & Partners Food Innovation Studio in 2019

The PWCF supports charitable causes across the UK including The Prince's Countryside Fund, which works to secure a brighter future for those who live and work in the British countryside.

King Charles isn't the only royal with a penchant for wolfing down cheese. According to The Lady Magazine, Charles's sister Princess Anne has a soft spot for "strong cheese."

© Getty Princess Anne has a soft spot for 'strong' cheeses

In their article titled 'Christmas with Princess Anne," the publication explained how the ideal Christmas for Anne involves "sitting at her long kitchen table munching on a piece of strong cheese (the smellier the better) or curled up on a sofa in her conservatory reading a book". Pure bliss!