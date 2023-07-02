Royals obsessed with pizza: Prince George, Princess Kate and more

Pizza is a firm favourite across the globe, but did you know the royal family love it too?

Whether you're a pineapple on or off kind of person, there is no disputing the popularity of pizza. Did you know the royal family are also fans of the Italian-originated dish? Many of them have tried pizza making during royal engagements, and most recently we saw Prince George tucking into a delicious-looking one while at the cricket with his father Prince William.

Prince George

The Prince of Wales and Prince George attended the England V Australia Ashes cricket match, and sat alongside famous faces such as cricket commentator Mark Nichola and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

As well as intently watching the game, George found time to enjoy a few slices of freshly prepared pizza. Winning!

Prince William and Princess Kate

WATCH: See Prince William and wife Kate picking up pizza

During a visit to Dowlais Rugby Club in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, in April this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped off at a popular pizza van to deliver the takeaway goodies to members of the community who waited eagerly. We wonder if the royal couple snuck a slice in for themselves…

Princess Kate

In 2019, Princess Kate (then the Duchess of Cambridge) paid a visit to St Jude’s and St Paul’s Primary School and got stuck in with pupils to make pizzas.

During the chat with the little ones, she was quizzed about whether the Queen eats pizza. Nadirah, eight, asked her: "Has the Queen ever eaten pizza?" The mum-of-three smiled at the funny question, and replied: "I don't know, I don't know. Maybe next time I see her, should I ask?"

The royal did make one revelation during the trip though, the fact she likes bacon on pizza!

“Does anyone ever put bacon on a pizza? Bacon’s great," she told the kids in a video from the event. "Do you not think that sounds good? I quite like that actually… It’s like having pepperoni but it’s not as spicy."

Pepperoni is in fact the nation's favourite topping, and her comment caused a stir online. "Just found out Kate Middleton thinks pepperoni is spicy and it ruined my afternoon??" tweeted one horrified Twitter user at the time. "Are there more of you out there who truly believe this???" asked another.

King Charles

The monarch is no stranger to pizza making either as in 2001, the royal was seen expertly spinning dough while he visited The Benvenuti Italian Restaurant in Alnwick, Northumberland. Make ours a Hawaiian please Charles!

Mike Tindall

WATCH: See Mike Tindall's Dominos appearance

Did you know Zara Tindall's husband Mike has starred in a Dominos pizza advert? The royal joked: " I have friends in high places," referring to the deal.

Princess Charlotte

© Getty Princess Charlotte is a pizza fan too

As well as her brother Prince George, it seems as though Charlotte is a fan of pizza too as Princess Kate has previously revealed to partaking in pizza making with her kids.

"I was just saying how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy," the royal said during a visit to St Luke's Community Centre in 2018.