Queen Camilla given incredible news while on summer break

Queen Camilla has been named among British Vogue's Powerhouse Women in the fashion magazine's annual Vogue 25 list.

The royal, 76, who is currently on her summer break at Balmoral with King Charles, has been praised for her work to "vital causes she has long championed," including domestic violence organisation, SafeLives.

Camilla is in good company, with broadcaster Naga Munchetty, pop singer Kylie Minogue and the Princess of Wales's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, all making the cut this year.

British Vogue shared its first Vogue 25 list in 2018, which celebrates "influential women pushing British society forwards".

Both the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex were named among the 25 most influential women in 2021 for their philanthropy work.

The the Duchess of Cornwall graced the cover of British Vogue to mark her 75th birthday last year, with the future Queen wowing in a blue evening gown by Bruce Oldfield – the couturier who created her coronation dress.

British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was among the 2,500-strong congregation to witness King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic coronation at Westminster Abbey in London back in May.

And in 2019, Edward was seated next to Camilla as she attended the Bethany Williams Show during London Fashion Week.

The British Vogue editor also interviewed the then Prince of Wales about his lifelong commitment to sustainable fashion for the December 2020 issue.

Meanwhile, the then Duchess of Cambridge was unveiled as the magazine's cover star for its centenary issue in June 2016.

Kate was famously photographed in the Norfolk countryside, wearing a series of smart-casual looks, including a brown suede Burberry coat with a white shirt, trousers and a fedora.

And in 2019, the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, which highlighted the work of 15 women from different industries, who were described as "Forces for Change".