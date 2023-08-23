King Charles and Queen Camilla hire new help at royal home and the perks are pretty good

His Majesty is employing a new gardener at Buckingham Palace and the benefits are rather unique

His Majesty King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla may not be moving into Buckingham Palace until 2027, but they are keen to keep the gardens pristine in the meantime as they are hiring a new gardener.

The royal job, which has a salary of £24,500 - £26,500, has an array of perks – as well as the rather ordinary 25 days annual leave and a generous pension plan, there are some unique benefits too! The successful candidate will be treated to a free lunch on site each working day "to keep you fuelled throughout the day" and there is also the perk of free access into all royal residences.

WATCH: King Charles opens doors to grand kitchen

Wellbeing is also prioritised, and the benefits section of the official royal website explains: "Whether you enjoy a morning swim, weekend round of golf or a regular workout at the gym, you can take advantage of a range of on-site facilities, as well as corporate arrangements at local premises available to you." A dip in the secret pool at Buckingham Palace, perhaps?

The family are hiring a gardener

While King Charles' team will be busy sifting through CVs for this role, and others currently open for recruitment, the monarch is currently on his annual summer break.

His Majesty was welcomed at Balmoral Castle on Monday with an official Guard of Honour including Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, who has become a bit of an icon each time the royals visit the Scottish retreat.

© Photo: Getty Images The glorious castle is where the royals holiday

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie along with their families arrived on Wednesday.

It is thought that other members of the royal family like the Waleses will join himself and Camilla shortly to enjoy the wonder of the sprawling estate during their downtime.

PICTURES: Rare photos inside Meghan Markle's modest childhood home before her parents' split

© Getty Harry and Meghan are not believed to attend Balmoral this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to be heading to the Scottish retreat, instead staying at their £11 million Montecito mansion with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, the Duke of Sussex did give an insight into his own childhood memories there in a chapter of his memoir, Spare.

MORE: Why Princess Eugenie's sons August and Ernest do not have royal titles

Recounting a visit to Inchnabobart, an old lodge on the site in a secluded location, Harry penned: "We ran inside the lodge. The warm kitchen! The old fireplace! I fell onto the fender, with its worn red cushion, and inhaled the smell of that huge pyramid of silver birch firewood stacked beside it. If there’s a smell more intoxicating or inviting than silver birch, I don’t know what it could be. Grandpa, who’d set off half an hour before us, was already tending his grill at the back of the lodge."