First royals arrive at Balmoral to join King Charles on summer break

The King was officially welcomed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Monday

King Charles and Queen Camilla have welcomed their first guests at Balmoral Castle, according to reports.

The monarch, 74, was given an official welcome at the Castle on Monday as he took up his summer residence.

Among the first arrivals at Balmoral were the King's nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship, Eugenie arrived in Scotland with two-year-old August and baby Ernest on Tuesday, while Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family were also seen.

It's likely that the Princesses will be joined by their parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are also expected to join Charles and Camilla at Balmoral in the coming days.

Prince William and Kate have been staying at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where the family watched the Women's World Cup final last Sunday.

© Getty The King's official welcome to Balmoral on Monday

© Getty The late Queen with Charles, Eugenie and Beatrice in Scotland in 2010

It's not known if the family have enjoyed a holiday abroad this summer, but Kate was spotted at Houghton Festival earlier this month.

The festival took place at nearby Houghton Hall - the home of the royal's friends, David Rocksavage and Rose Hanbury, formally known as the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

The King has followed in his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps by hosting his family at Balmoral during their annual summer holiday. See where else the royals love to vacation...

WATCH: Royal holidays - where the Windsors love to travel

Balmoral Castle has been the Scottish residence of the royal family since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, having been first leased in 1848.

The estate boasts over 50,000 acres of countryside, as well as various properties, including Charles's holiday home, Birkhall, and William and Kate's cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar.

It affords the royals a greater deal of privacy, with the family enjoying walks, picnics, fishing and barbecues.

© Getty The monarch takes up summer residence at Balmoral

© Getty The late Queen and late Prince Philip enjoying a picnic with Charles, Anne and baby Andrew in 1960

Princess Eugenie has previously spoken of her fond memories about Balmoral, saying in a 2016 ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety: "It's the most beautiful place on earth."

She added at the time: "I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."