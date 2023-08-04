How King Charles and Queen Camilla will mark anniversary of late Queen's death

The late Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September 2022

The King and Queen will mark the first anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II's death privately, it is understood.

No public event is planned and Charles and Camilla, who are currently on their summer break, will not hold a private family gathering at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral on 8 September 2022, after reigning for 70 years.

The UK observed a national mourning period of ten days following the monarch's death. The Queen's lying in state took place at Westminster Hall from 14 to 16 September, in which time an estimated 250,000 people queued to pay their respects, including former footballer David Beckham.

A State Funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022, followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

It is understood the King and Queen are not expected to attend any public engagements during the week of the anniversary.

Charles has marked a number of firsts during his first year as head of state, from his first overseas state visit to Germany to his inaugural Christmas speech.

© Getty The State Funeral took place at Westminster Abbey

The King and Queen's joint coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in May, in front of 2,500-strong congregation, while over 20 million Brits watched the ceremony on TV.

Charles and Camilla currently still reside at Clarence House, but they are expected to move into Buckingham Palace in 2027, when works on the royals' private apartments are completed in four years. The apartments are situated in the Palace's North Wing, which is not due to be finished until the end of the mammoth renovation process.

© Getty The King and Queen's coronation took place on 6 May

The late Queen used to mark the passing of her father King George VI, who died on 6 February 1952, privately at Sandringham.

Princess Elizabeth was just 25 when she ascended the throne, and already a mother to Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

King Charles and the late Queen: Family Memories

She received the news that her father had died at Sandringham House while she was on a tour of Kenya with the late Duke of Edinburgh.