Royal dog walks: 21 photos of Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Anne with their beloved pooches
Royal dog walks: 21 charming photos of Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Anne with their beloved pooches

 Everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to Sarah Ferguson has a passion for furry friends

Royals walking dogs
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor

The royals are known to be a family of dog lovers, often accompanied by their beloved pets during outdoor pursuits.

Prince William and Princess Kate's black spaniel Orla regularly stars in their family photo shoots, while King Charles' much-loved Labrador Harvey rarely strayed from his side during his younger years.

Nowadays, King Charles and Queen Camilla share their home with jack Russell terriers Bluebell and Beth, while Sarah Ferguson inherited Queen Elizabeth's corgis Sandy and Muick.

Sarah Ferguson is excited to walk her corgis again
Sarah Ferguson loves her corgis

Following her breast cancer surgery, the Duchess of York even commented how excited she was to get back to walking the dogs.

Meghan Markle is a dog lover too, rescuing her hounds including her and Prince Harry's latest addition, a beagle named Mamma-Mia, who joins fellow beagle Guy and a black Labrador named Pula at Prince Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito, California.

Read on for all the best photos of everyone from Zara Tindall and Princess Anne, to the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoying the fresh air while on dog walks.

117
King Charles in a wax coat with his dog Harvey© Getty

King Charles and his labrador Harvey were inseparable, with the golden hound joining the monarch on walks, fishing trips and hunts.

217
Queen Camilla seen out walking her Jack Russell Terrier dog near Sandringham© Getty

Queen Camilla proves she's a dedicated dog owner, taking her pets out for a walk come rain or shine.

317
Princess Anne walking with her dog Baskerville

 Princess Anne has had several dogs over the years, including this handsome fellow, Baskerville.

417
STROUD, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 08: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Anne, Princess Royal takes her bull terrier dog for a walk as she attends the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 8, 2018 in Stroud, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty

The Princess Royal was also proud owner of bull terriers over the year, including this black, brown and white dog.

517

A young Prince William looks so like Prince Louis, pictured walking in dog in 1987.

617
Princess Anne Walking Her Pet Bull Terrier Dog At Gatcombe Park Horse Trials,© Getty

Princess Anne was also a caring owner to this white bull terrier, who was by her side at several horse trials at Gatcombe park.

717
Queen Camilla walking a dog in smart clothing© Getty

Queen Camilla never shies away from a dog-based engagement, taking this lucky pooch for a stroll - we hope Beth and Bluebell weren't too jealous!

King Charles with a fishing rod and his dog Harvey© Getty

Harvey joined King Charles on fishing trips, proving to be the ultimate royal companion.

The Queen Mother walking in the grounds of her residence, Clarence House, with a corgi dog on her 75th birthday© Getty

The Queen Mother was a very glam dog owner, walking her corgis in formal attire in the grounds of her home. 

817
Mia Tindall takes Princess Anne's bull terrier dog for a walk© Getty

Mia Tindall proves she loves dogs just as much as her grandmother, taking Princess Anne's bull terrier dog for a walk.

917
Zara Phillips Walking A Black Labrador Dog During The Gatcombe Park Horse Trials© Getty

Zara Tindall has loved dogs since childhood, pictured here as a teenager walking her black labrador.

1017
Prince William and Harry walk with King Charles and dogs Widgeon and Tigga© Getty

Prince William and Harry walk with King Charles and dogs Widgeon and Tigga in Balmoral.

1117
Prince William, Princess Kate and Orla© Getty

Princess Kate and Prince William walk their dog Orla, who was reportedly bred by Princess Kate's brother James Middleton, who is a huge dog lover.

1217
Princess Kate with Savannah Phillips and Lupo© Getty

Princess Kate with Savannah Phillips and her and William's first dog, Lupo.

Princess Kate and Chelsy Davy walking a dog© Getty

Princess Kate and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy shared a love for animals, proven when they walked this pooch together at a polo match.

1317
The Queen Mother Walking With One Of Her Friends And Her Corgi On The Beach In Norfolk. © Tim Graham

The Queen Mother took her corgis everywhere - including on blustery day trips to the beach.

1417
Royal Family at Balmoral. Princess Anne tempts the queen's corgi, Sugar, with a ball, and the Duke of Edinburgh's dog, Candy, looks up at Queen Elizabeth, as with the duke and Prince Charles they walk in the grounds of Balmoral Castle during the royal family's summer holiday, August 1955.© Getty

The royal family spent time around dogs from a young age, shown here with a rare photo of King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II enjoying time with their pets.

1517
Princess Kate in country attire with her dog© Getty

Princess Kate looks like a country Queen in her outdoor attire, walking Lupo.

1617

Prince Charles and Princess Diana were dog parents before they welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry, with the pair caring for Harvey.

1717
Queen Elizabeth II photographing her corgis at Windsor Park in 1960© Getty

Our late Queen was dedicated to her dogs, spending much of her time with them trotting by her feet.

