Royal dog walks: 21 charming photos of Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Anne with their beloved pooches

Everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to Sarah Ferguson has a passion for furry friends

The royals are known to be a family of dog lovers, often accompanied by their beloved pets during outdoor pursuits.

Prince William and Princess Kate's black spaniel Orla regularly stars in their family photo shoots, while King Charles' much-loved Labrador Harvey rarely strayed from his side during his younger years.

Nowadays, King Charles and Queen Camilla share their home with jack Russell terriers Bluebell and Beth, while Sarah Ferguson inherited Queen Elizabeth's corgis Sandy and Muick.

Sarah Ferguson loves her corgis

Following her breast cancer surgery, the Duchess of York even commented how excited she was to get back to walking the dogs.

Meghan Markle is a dog lover too, rescuing her hounds including her and Prince Harry's latest addition, a beagle named Mamma-Mia, who joins fellow beagle Guy and a black Labrador named Pula at Prince Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito, California.

RELATED: 6 beloved royal dog breeds: Corgis, Labs, Spaniels and more

Read on for all the best photos of everyone from Zara Tindall and Princess Anne, to the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoying the fresh air while on dog walks.

1 17 © Getty King Charles and his labrador Harvey were inseparable, with the golden hound joining the monarch on walks, fishing trips and hunts.

2 17 © Getty Queen Camilla proves she's a dedicated dog owner, taking her pets out for a walk come rain or shine.

3 17 Princess Anne has had several dogs over the years, including this handsome fellow, Baskerville. MORE ROYALTY: Princess Anne proudly supports daughter Zara Tindall ahead of major event

4 17 © Getty The Princess Royal was also proud owner of bull terriers over the year, including this black, brown and white dog.

5 17 A young Prince William looks so like Prince Louis, pictured walking in dog in 1987. MOST READ: Prince Harry's very unexpected comment on Princess Kate's degree choice

6 17 © Getty Princess Anne was also a caring owner to this white bull terrier, who was by her side at several horse trials at Gatcombe park.

7 17 © Getty Queen Camilla never shies away from a dog-based engagement, taking this lucky pooch for a stroll - we hope Beth and Bluebell weren't too jealous! © Getty Harvey joined King Charles on fishing trips, proving to be the ultimate royal companion. © Getty The Queen Mother was a very glam dog owner, walking her corgis in formal attire in the grounds of her home. NO WAY: Royals as Barbie and Ken Dolls – the plastic-fantastic transformations you need to see

8 17 © Getty Mia Tindall proves she loves dogs just as much as her grandmother, taking Princess Anne's bull terrier dog for a walk.

9 17 © Getty Zara Tindall has loved dogs since childhood, pictured here as a teenager walking her black labrador.

10 17 © Getty Prince William and Harry walk with King Charles and dogs Widgeon and Tigga in Balmoral. HOUSE INSPO: Prince William and Princess Kate's brochure-worthy kitchen will leave you swooning – see inside

11 17 © Getty Princess Kate and Prince William walk their dog Orla, who was reportedly bred by Princess Kate's brother James Middleton, who is a huge dog lover.

12 17 © Getty Princess Kate with Savannah Phillips and her and William's first dog, Lupo. © Getty Princess Kate and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy shared a love for animals, proven when they walked this pooch together at a polo match.

13 17 © Tim Graham The Queen Mother took her corgis everywhere - including on blustery day trips to the beach.

14 17 © Getty The royal family spent time around dogs from a young age, shown here with a rare photo of King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II enjoying time with their pets.

15 17 © Getty Princess Kate looks like a country Queen in her outdoor attire, walking Lupo. LOOK: Mike Tindall's daughter Mia could be future 'Queen of the Jungle' as she takes part in hair-raising activity

16 17 Prince Charles and Princess Diana were dog parents before they welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry, with the pair caring for Harvey. MOST READ: 13 dramatic horse injuries: King Charles, Sophie Wessex and more royal broken bones

17 17 © Getty Our late Queen was dedicated to her dogs, spending much of her time with them trotting by her feet.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub