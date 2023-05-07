Queen Camilla's sweet tribute in coronation gown you might have missed

The new Queen Camilla had an adorable tribute worked into her dress

Queen Camilla, 75, was crowned on Saturday 6 May alongside her husband King Charles III, and she stunned in a bridal-white gown for the occasion.

Did you spot the royal's special tribute concealed in her gown?

As Camilla moved throughout the ceremony and her lavish dress cape parted, special gold embroidery could be seen on her custom-made Bruce Oldfield gown.

WATCH: The new King and Queen watch the flypast from Buckingham Palace

In the centre is her official cypher and there are also floral motifs around it. The stunning embellishments featured delicate garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedgerows – daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel, representing The King and The Queen Consort’s affection for nature and the British countryside.

But look closely and you'll see gold silhouettes of dogs which were based on her and Charles' own pets, Bluebell and Beth. How cute!

© Getty Images Queen Camilla looked incredible on the day

Unlike the late Queen Elizabeth II's iconic corgis, Charles and Camilla's have two Jack Russell Terriers.

In a past interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, the royal spoke of meeting Beth and Bluebell at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, which is where she rescued them from. "Along I went to Battersea, and Beth appeared and she had just been moved from pillar to post and dumped," she revealed.

"We thought it would be nice for her to have a friend. They found [Bluebell] two or three weeks later wandering about in woods, no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead. And they nursed her back to life and her hair grew again. She's very sweet, but a tiny bit neurotic, shall we say."

TRENDING: Watch Prince Harry confirm his speedy UK exit during coronation ceremony

© Clarence House The couple have two beloved pet dogs

In the same sweet chat, Camilla also said of her love of dogs: "The nice thing about dogs is you can sit them down, you could have a nice long conversation, you could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you wagging their tail."

REVEALED: Who are Queen Camilla's teen grandchildren?

The pets are already cover stars as they appeared on the cover of the July 2022 issue of Country Life. The pair were snapped wearing Camilla's own pearl necklaces around their necks.

© Photo: Instagram Camilla loves her dogs

They are clearly well and truly part of the family and perhaps they will be set for new surroundings soon as the King and Queen could relocate into Buckingham Palace in the near future.

Royal onlookers noticed that lots of female members of the royal family wore white for the historical event. Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie, Princess Charlotte and of course, Queen Camilla herself looked beautiful in pristine white ceremonial robes.

Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte wore white gowns at the coronation

According to celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder: "The Queen and her maids of honour would wear white 'court dresses' to symbolise the purity and divinity of the Monarch - who was, after all believed to be appointed by God - this is classic colour psychology."

© Getty The newly-crowned King and Queen made their balcony debut

After the official ceremony, the couple then travelled back to Buckingham Palace in the 261-year-old Gold State Coach, with members of the royal family in the carriage procession behind them, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royals then stood on the balcony for a special fly past and they received rapturous cheers from the crowds.

© Getty The flypast was pared down due to the weather

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.