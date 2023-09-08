Prince George's godfather's incredible gift revealed ahead of wedding

The 7th Duke of Westminster is close friends with the Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince George's godfather has announced an ambitious new initiative to help young people and their families.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, has launched a social enterprise called Grosvenor Hart Homes.

It aims to support vulnerable children and young people by giving them access to affordable homes and tailored support services.

The Duke's firm, Grosvernor, plans to provide 750 homes across Chester, London and the North West over the next ten years.

In a statement, the British businessman, 32, said: "We passionately believe that the provision of high-quality, safe, secure and affordable homes must be paired with outcome-driven support services.

"Our unique model stresses the need to tailor and meticulously plan, prioritise and co-ordinate services through a trusted and knowledgeable family support professional working alongside families to help them achieve their goals."

Hugh is a close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales and attended Prince George's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in 2013 after being named as one of his godparents. King Charles is also one of the Duke's godparents.

On Friday 4 June 2024, the Duke will marry his girlfriend of two years, Olivia Henson, at Chester Cathedral in what is expected to be one of the biggest society weddings of the year.

© Getty Hugh at Prince George's christening in 2013

A spokesperson for the bride and groom back in June said: "The couple have chosen the cathedral for both its beauty and long association with the Grosvenor family, including to the Duke personally. Cheshire is the Grosvenor family's ancestral home and as Miss Henson's connection to the region continues to grow, they are keen to plan their wedding there.

"The Duke and Miss Henson became engaged at Eaton Hall in April and have been incredibly grateful for the warm messages of congratulations they have received since then."

© Getty The Duke will marry Olivia Henson in June 2024

Hugh, who is ranked 11th on the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated fortune of £9.9 billion, inherited the Grosvenor estate from his late father Gerald after his death in 2016.

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool's ONE shopping centre.

The Duke is Grosvenor's Chair as well as Chair of the Westminster Foundation, which focuses on helping vulnerable young children. Miss Henson works for Belazu, a B-Corp certified food company based in London.

