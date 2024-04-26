Meet the Duke of Westminster's sisters - including Princess Diana's goddaughter

Hugh Grosvenor became the 7th Duke of Westminster aged just 25 following the death of his father, Gerald, in 2016.

Despite having two older sisters, he inherited his father's dukedom and the Grosvenor estate, and reportedly has an estimated fortune of £9.9 billion.

Hugh and his family share a close friendship with the royal family, with the Princess of Wales recently teaming up with his sister, Lady Edwina.

Ahead of the Duke's wedding to Olivia Henson on 7 June at Chester Cathedral, learn more about Hugh's three sisters – including Princess Diana's goddaughter and another who married one of Prince William's best friends.

Lady Tamara van Cutsem

Born on 20 December 1979 as the eldest child of Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster and his wife, Natalia, Lady Tamara grew up at the family's estate Eaton Hall.

© Getty Lady Tamara and Edward van Cutsem on their wedding day in 2004

None of the Grosvenor children were sent to boarding school and instead attended the co-educational day school, Mostyn House, in Cheshire.

Lady Tamara studied theology at Newcastle University and went on to marry banker Edward van Cutsem, whose family are close friends of the royal family.

Edward is a godson of King Charles and was a page boy at Charles and Diana's wedding in 1981.

© Getty Lady Tamara (left), their mother Natalia and Lady Viola (right) at Harry and Meghan's wedding

Lady Tamara shares two sons and a daughter with her husband, whom she married at Chester Cathedral in 2004.

The late Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip were among the guests at the ceremony, along with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Lady Edwina Grosvenor

The criminologist and philanthropist, born on 4 November 2021, is the founder and chairwoman of One Small Change, an organisation that aims to change the justice system for women and their children.

The Princess of Wales joined Lady Edwina at the opening of its Hope Street residential community in July 2023.

© Getty Kate joined Lady Edwina at the opening of Hope Street last June

Lady Edwina graduated from Northumbria University having studied criminology and sociology in 2005, and obtained a master’s degree in Criminology and Crime Scene Management at Solent University in August 2021.

She is also a founding investor and Ambassador of the Clink Restaurant chain, which trains prisoners for work in the catering industry.

And she sits on the advisory board to the Centre for Criminology in the Faculty of Law at the University of Oxford and is patron of Paladin, which is the country's only national stalking advocacy service.

© Getty Lady Edwina and her husband, Dan Snow, at Harry and Meghan's wedding

She quietly married British TV presenter Dan Snow in an intimate wedding ceremony in November 2010 in Woolton, Liverpool, and the couple share three children.

The couple were among the guests at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 and the late Diana, Princess of Wales was also godmother to Lady Edwina.

Lady Viola Grosvenor

There are two years between Hugh and his younger sister, Lady Viola, who was born in 1992.

There were no royals in attendance when she quietly married Angus Roberts, of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, in 2022.

© Getty Lady Viola Grosvenor pictured in 2013

Lady Viola is a director at art therapy business Magic Canvas, which aims to help children recognise and externalise their emotions through the use of the arts.

She is also an ambassador for bullying prevention charity Kidscape.

