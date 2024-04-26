Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the Duke of Westminster's sisters - and their connections to Kate Middleton and Princess Diana revealed
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Meet the Duke of Westminster's sisters - including Princess Diana's goddaughter

Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster is the only son of the late Gerald Grosvenor and his widow, Natalia

2 minutes ago
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

Hugh Grosvenor became the 7th Duke of Westminster aged just 25 following the death of his father, Gerald, in 2016.

Despite having two older sisters, he inherited his father's dukedom and the Grosvenor estate, and reportedly has an estimated fortune of £9.9 billion.

Hugh and his family share a close friendship with the royal family, with the Princess of Wales recently teaming up with his sister, Lady Edwina.

Ahead of the Duke's wedding to Olivia Henson on 7 June at Chester Cathedral, learn more about Hugh's three sisters – including Princess Diana's goddaughter and another who married one of Prince William's best friends.

Lady Tamara van Cutsem

Born on 20 December 1979 as the eldest child of Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster and his wife, Natalia, Lady Tamara grew up at the family's estate Eaton Hall.

Lady Tamara and Edward van Cutsem on their wedding day in 2004© Getty
Lady Tamara and Edward van Cutsem on their wedding day in 2004

None of the Grosvenor children were sent to boarding school and instead attended the co-educational day school, Mostyn House, in Cheshire.

Lady Tamara studied theology at Newcastle University and went on to marry banker Edward van Cutsem, whose family are close friends of the royal family.

Edward is a godson of King Charles and was a page boy at Charles and Diana's wedding in 1981.

Lady Tamara van Cutsem, Natalia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster, Lady Viola Grosvenor and Edward van Cutsem© Getty
Lady Tamara (left), their mother Natalia and Lady Viola (right) at Harry and Meghan's wedding

Lady Tamara shares two sons and a daughter with her husband, whom she married at Chester Cathedral in 2004.

The late Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip were among the guests at the ceremony, along with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Lady Edwina Grosvenor

The criminologist and philanthropist, born on 4 November 2021, is the founder and chairwoman of One Small Change, an organisation that aims to change the justice system for women and their children.

The Princess of Wales joined Lady Edwina at the opening of its Hope Street residential community in July 2023.

The princess of wales walking alongside Edwina Grosvenor© Getty
Kate joined Lady Edwina at the opening of Hope Street last June

Lady Edwina graduated from Northumbria University having studied criminology and sociology in 2005, and obtained a master’s degree in Criminology and Crime Scene Management at Solent University in August 2021. 

She is also a founding investor and Ambassador of the Clink Restaurant chain, which trains prisoners for work in the catering industry.

And she sits on the advisory board to the Centre for Criminology in the Faculty of Law at the University of Oxford and is patron of Paladin, which is the country's only national stalking advocacy service.

Lady Edwina Louise Grosvenor and Dan Snow at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding© Getty
Lady Edwina and her husband, Dan Snow, at Harry and Meghan's wedding

She quietly married British TV presenter Dan Snow in an intimate wedding ceremony in November 2010 in Woolton, Liverpool, and the couple share three children.

The couple were among the guests at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 and the late Diana, Princess of Wales was also godmother to Lady Edwina.

Lady Viola Grosvenor

There are two years between Hugh and his younger sister, Lady Viola, who was born in 1992.

There were no royals in attendance when she quietly married Angus Roberts, of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, in 2022.

Lady Viola Grosvenor pictured in 2013© Getty
Lady Viola Grosvenor pictured in 2013

Lady Viola is a director at art therapy business Magic Canvas, which aims to help children recognise and externalise their emotions through the use of the arts.

She is also an ambassador for bullying prevention charity Kidscape.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Jam - and more!

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more