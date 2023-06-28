Prince George's godfather confirms wedding date - will royals attend?

Mark Friday 4 June 2024 in your calendars for one of the biggest society weddings of the year. Prince George's godfather, Huge Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, will wed his girlfriend of two years, Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Miss Henson said: "The couple have chosen the cathedral for both its beauty and long association with the Grosvenor family, including to the Duke personally. Cheshire is the Grosvenor family's ancestral home and as Miss Henson's connection to the region continues to grow, they are keen to plan their wedding there.

"The Duke and Miss Henson became engaged at Eaton Hall in April and have been incredibly grateful for the warm messages of congratulations they have received since then."

While the guest list is likely to be kept under wraps, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children could make an appearance at the nuptials.

Hugh is a close friend of William and Kate and attended Prince George's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace after being named as one of his godparents. King Charles is also one of Hugh's godparents.

The Grosvenors were among the guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018.

The late Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster and his wife, Natalia, shared four children – Lady Tamara van Cutsem, Lady Edwina Snow, Hugh and Lady Viola Roberts.

Hugh and his sisters were all educated at a local state primary school before attending a small private day school near the family's home Eaton Hall, and then Ellesmere College.

The Princess of Wales was reunited with Lady Edwina, as she opened the Hope Street community centre in Southampton on Tuesday. The late Diana, Princess of Wales was one of Lady Edwina's godparents.

Hugh, who is ranked 11th on the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated fortune of £9.9 billion, inherited the Grosvenor estate from his late father after his death in 2016.

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool's ONE shopping centre.

The Duke is Grosvenor's Chair as well as Chair of the Westminster Foundation, which focuses on helping vulnerable young children. Miss Henson works for Belazu, a B-Corp certified food company based in London.

