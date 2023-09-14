A Right Royal Podcast: Balmoral and Royal Holidays

Did you know that King Charles crashed a plane? That the Queen wore hiking boots under her lavish robes at Balmoral? That a young Prince William had to fly without his family? Find out more…

Welcome back to another episodes of A Right Royal Podcast, where this time your intrepid hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are talking all about when the royal family take breaks from their busy schedules for their holidays.

From anecdotes about their overseas travels to time spent at their favourite summer destination in Scotland, Balmoral, find out everything you didn't know about their much-deserved breaks.

For the latest episode, we're joined by King Charles III's former pilot, Graham Laurie, who revealed what it was like flying the royal all over the world, and which one of Charles' siblings once brought a plethora of wet dogs onto the private plane!

A Right Royal Podcast season 2 episode 2 highlights The real reason why Prince Charles stopped piloting planes

Princess Anne's favourite airplane meal: Fray Bentos pies

Why William stopped flying with Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Prince Harry aged just 12

How he learned of Diana's death and flew Prince Charles to fly back coffin to the UK

The trip William and Harry were meant to take the day after Diana's death

How Balmoral is so different to other royal residences and why they can relax the most there

The surprising shoes the late Queen wore under her robes

The pilot also confirmed a huge myth about how the royal family flies – and why Prince William had to stop traveling alongside his father Prince Charles at the age of 12. He also opened up about the real reason why King Charles no longer pilots airplanes and what happened when he heard of Diana's tragic death. Plus, how Graham was in charge of bringing her coffin back to England.

Check out the latest episode!

We're also once again joined by royal photographer Julian Calder, who took one of the most iconic shots of the late Queen in the grounds of Balmoral – and he revealed what went into Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Queen of Scots and Chief of The Chiefs.

And it wouldn't be our podcast with HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash joining us to give her thoughts on the royal family's holidays – and why they love Balmoral so much.