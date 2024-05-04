Prince Harry's visit to the UK coincides with the royal family's big party - details

The Duke of Sussex is expected to arrive in the UK on Wednesday, which coincides with a big royal event.

Although it is yet to be confirmed who will attend, Buckingham Palace is set to play host to The King's Garden Party - the first of the season.

© getty The Duke of Sussex will be in the UK next week

It was confirmed at the start of the week, Prince Harry will be returning to London for a Thanksgiving service held on 8 May at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games which he founded in 2014.

In a post shared by the Invictus Games' official Instagram account, a statement read: "The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8th."

The message continued: "We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion."

© Photo: Getty Images Buckingham Palace will host the first of their garden parties on Wednesday

The upcoming visit will mark the first time Harry has travelled to the UK since flying over to see his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis in February.

The trip was less than 24 hours after Buckingham Palace made the announcement about the King's health.

© Getty Prince Harry and King Charles had at emotional reunion earlier this year

The father-of-two, 39, was then pictured arriving at Clarence House in London where he met with his father for around 45 minutes before the King left by helicopter for Sandringham.

The short reunion was the first meaningful time father and son had spent together since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

© WPA Pool Meghan supported Harry following the death of his grandmother

Although Harry attended his father's coronation last May, the two are thought to have only had limited contact since then amid the fallout around the Duke's eye-opening memoir Spare. It is not known whether the Duke's wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, will join him in the UK.

The Duchess last visited her husband's home country in September 2022 when they attended the One Young World summit in Manchester. She had been due to appear at the WellChild Awards but had to miss the event following the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to the UK was extended in order for them to attend Her Late Majesty's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

On the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, The Telegraph's Royal Editor Hannah Furness reveals why Meghan is unlikely to return to the UK anytime soon.

