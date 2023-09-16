Prince Harry's closest friends fly to Germany on his birthday - details

Prince Harry has spent the week in Germany for the Invictus Games alongside his wife Megan Markle, and the couple was joined by some of Harry's closest friends on Friday to celebrate his 39th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his big day on the seventh day of the Invictus Games, sitting in on the volleyball, archery, and cycling fixtures, while one of his oldest friends Nicky Scott joined Harry and Megan for the occasion.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Harry and Meghan sat with Nicky Scott and John Mercer MP

Nicky Scott, who is the co-founder and CEO of Pollinum, is known to be one of Prince Harry's closest confidantes, and the pair have been close since meeting at Eton when they were 13.

Also joining Prince Harry at the Invictus Games on Friday was close photographer friend Misan Harriman, as well as Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer, who sat with the Sussexes and Nicky during the volleyball final between Poland and Colombia.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Meghan was seen laughing with Harry's childhood friend Nicky Scott

The group could be seen laughing and enjoying the game together, and the day was finished with the crowd singing Happy Birthday to Harry in both English and German.

The Duke was also treated to an impressive birthday cake by the Mayor of Dusseldorf, which featured an Invictus Games design, surrounded by a selection of strawberries and raspberries.

Prince Harry's birthday cake from the Mayor of Dusseldorf

On Thursday evening, the Duke and Duchess headed out for an intimate celebratory meal ahead of Harry's birthday, and the pair were joined by their close team in a restaurant in central Dusseldorf called I'm Goldenen Kessel.

© Instagram Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had dinner with their team on Thursday night

A source said the event was a "family meal" for the couple and their Archewell team. The menu for the restaurant boasts an array of local delicacies, including Bratwurst and Wiener Schnitzel. A staff member at the restaurant exclusively told HELLO! that the Duke and Duchess were very welcome guests adding that the Prince was "very generous, and tipped very well."

LISTEN: The trip William and Harry were meant to take the day after Diana's death

Harry wore a blue shirt with a pair of washed jeans and trainers for the meal out, while Meghan looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of white cropped jeans, a red striped shirt, and a pair of ballet flats.