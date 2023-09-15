Prince Harry's major dad moment, private birthday dinner with Meghan Markle and more special moments from day seven of th Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex's birthday went out with a bang on Friday which ended in the Prince being presented with a birthday cake and a 'Happy Birthday' sing-song. But let's just rewind because it was a jam-packed day.

Before the slew of celebratory gestures, the Duke and Duchess headed to their first event of the day which was sitting down volleyball, Poland vs Germany. After Poland's victory, the pair headed to the cycling, where they gave out their medals and Harry proved he's definitely in dad mode even when away from his two little ones Archie and Lilibet.

Come with me to day seven of the Invictus Games

The Prince carried Sophia Jarvis over the barrier. She is the daughter of Stephanie Jarvis, and cycling gold medallist, David Jarvis. At first, the Duke offered to carry Stephanie over the barrier, but despite his offer, Stephanie didn't oblige so it was Sophia's job to greet her dad.

I caught up with Stephanie after the incredible moment, and through tear-filled eyes and sheer astonishment, she managed to say: "It was incredible, I am absolutely speechless."

Today, I met Kelly McVitty who won gold

Coincidentally, Stephanie also celebrated her birthday on Friday and admitted she thought David had forgotten but at the finish line, her athlete husband presented her with a silver love heart pendant necklace.

"As a child, I joked that I should be a Princess because we share a birthday". Speaking of her husband's win, she says: "This is David's sport. I knew he'd be strong. But for him to go and win gold and get the fastest time overall, it's incredible. I'm so emotional. I'm just really proud of him."

Kelly was in such high spirits

I also managed to catch up with Team UK Vice Captain and RAF Veteran Kelly McVitty who blew me away with her incredible story. After being presented with her gold medal, he headed to a sunny bench spot where she told me all about her story and the life-changing impact the games has had on her. won the gold medal.

Kelly revealed that the games have allowed her to ride a bike ready for when her three-year-old son can learn, and if that doesn't show the true impact of the games, I don't know what does.

© Getty It was Prince Harry's birthday

"My son is only three and that's why I'm really thankful for having this opportunity, I can't ride a normal bike, so to experience going on a recumbent bike, to know now that now when we go back, Jackson is learning to ride a bike, that's something I can take from this. I've won in the fact that I can now do something with my son in the years to come."

"We should do a massive shout-out to the friends and family, a lot of us wouldn't be here without them, which makes me emotional because they see us at our lowest, they've seen us when we are broken or going through the dark days. They are the ones who have lifted us up. They are the heroes as well."

After the tear-jerking anecdotes Friday brought, it was time to snap out of it and get into party mode as we headed to the arena for the last sporting event of the day.

It was sitting down volleyball again, and this is where things got lively. Not only did Prince Harry relax with a birthday beer during the game, but he was also presented with a lavish Incvitus-themed cake, featuring an icing model of himself perched on the top.

The frivolity didn't end there, as Harry was also serenaded by every single person in attendance at the jam-packed match. I bumped into the Duke and Duchess last night following Harry's birthday meal in the heart of Dusseldorf but today he and his adoring wife opted for a romantic lunch just the two of them, and we can't say we blame them. Happy Birthday Harry!