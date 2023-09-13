Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle takes centre stage on Invictus Games day five – LATEST
Live:Updated13m ago

Meghan Markle takes centre stage on day five of Invictus Games

The Duchess of Sussex is joining her husband Prince Harry for a day of activity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking
Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa Barcelona
Summary

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are kicking off day five of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany 
  • The Sussexes are enjoying the wheelchair basketball 
Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa Barcelona

Meghan looking radiant

How flawless does Meghan look?

The Duchess is travelling without her glam squad, and will be doing her own hair and makeup throughout the trip. 

Meghan Markle watches a wheelchair basketball game at the 6th Invictus Games© Getty
Meghan watches the wheelchair basketball game
Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa Barcelona

Prince Harry at the Invictus Games - best pictures

While Meghan Markle has only been at the games for a matter of hours, her husband has been in Germany from the start. 

Here you can see the best pictures from Harry's time in Dusseldorf.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet friends and family members of competitors at the Friends @ Home Event© Chris Jackson
Harry and Meghan meet friends and family members of competitors at the Friends @ Home Event
Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz Shahid

Meghan's courtside fashion

The Duchess of Sussex looks stunning for her second day in Düsseldorf. Power dressing has long been an attribute of Meghan's style file, particularly her penchant for longline shorts. 

Donning a cool and casual ensemble, Meghan is wearing a smart cardigan from JCrew and tailored white shorts from Staud.  The former actress also slipped into Chanel leather toe-cap ballet flats.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle © getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be in great spirits

Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa Barcelona

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for day five of Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying the fifth day of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. 

The couple are kicking off the fun at wheelchair basketball, where our reporter Isabelle Casey is on the ground. They're chatting, mingling, posing with young fans, and cheering on the competitors from the sidelines. 

Meghan, who flew into Europe late last night, is looking as gorgeous as ever in her casual look. 

Meghan cheering and smiling from the sidelines

