Meghan Markle takes centre stage on day five of Invictus Games

Summary
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are kicking off day five of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany
- The Sussexes are enjoying the wheelchair basketball
Meghan looking radiant
How flawless does Meghan look?
The Duchess is travelling without her glam squad, and will be doing her own hair and makeup throughout the trip.
Meghan's courtside fashion
The Duchess of Sussex looks stunning for her second day in Düsseldorf. Power dressing has long been an attribute of Meghan's style file, particularly her penchant for longline shorts.
Donning a cool and casual ensemble, Meghan is wearing a smart cardigan from JCrew and tailored white shorts from Staud. The former actress also slipped into Chanel leather toe-cap ballet flats.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for day five of Invictus Games
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying the fifth day of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.
The couple are kicking off the fun at wheelchair basketball, where our reporter Isabelle Casey is on the ground. They're chatting, mingling, posing with young fans, and cheering on the competitors from the sidelines.
Meghan, who flew into Europe late last night, is looking as gorgeous as ever in her casual look.