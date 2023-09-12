Meghan Markle's arrival, Prince Harry's candid conversations and everything you may have missed on day 4 of the Invictus Games

Do you ever have those days where you feel like you have lived a thousand lifetimes?

Well after day four of the Invictus Games I am quickly learning that every day feels that way at the tournament - and in the best way. Not just because of the variety but because of the sheer emotional rollercoaster the games take you on.

Today, Meghan Markle finally arrived and stole the hearts of fans as she stepped on stage - however before her Invictus debut, we saw Prince Harry head out for a jam-packed day. You can see a full round-up of day four in the video below.

Come with me to day four of the Invictus Games

The sun-soaked Tuesday morning saw the Prince head to the Teams Respect Area, where he met with various teams who work on civilian and military rehabilitation methods. Following the Duke's visit, I caught up with Heike Henjes who works for Comissioner PTSD for the Ministry of Defence.

Almost immediately she detailed just how blown away she was by the Prince's sensibility. "I was excited. He was talking about the people in military service who are hurt and PTSD."

Heike met Prince Harry on Tuesday morning

Following my heart-warming conversation with her I headed to the Ukraine vs. UK wheelchair basketball match where Harry was eagerly watching from the sidelines. The applause from the crowds entangled with the high-energy dance tracks created the perfect cacophony, and backing track to the Duke posing for selfies and meeting eager fans.

Everyone was rooting for Ukraine and the endless array of Ukrainian flags added an extra special poignancy to the occasion, which touched every person in the room.

© Dean Mouhtaropoulos The rowing was a remarkable sight to behold

The next moment contrasted them all, and that was at the rowing tournament where the elevated stadium seating and screaming fans created a sense of anticipation that we were all about to witness something incredibly special.

What struck me the most about this tournament was not just the intense passion and determination of the athletes, but the teams of people who looked after every single player - some even mid-row. The moment something started to go off-piste, there would be someone darting in with ice packs, or asthma pumps - anything to help aid the competitor and I have to admit, it brought a tear to my eye.

© Chris Jackson Harry's doggy diaries continued!

The Prince's doggy diaries continued, Harry found another couple of furry friends as he headed to a second wheelchair basketball match, which you can read all about in our live updates here.

Now the grand finale, the arrival of Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex. It's hard to believe someone can look that glamorous just two hours after landing from a 12-hour flight.

© Chris Jackson Meghan looked stunning in a dazzling black ensemble

Meghan captivated the fans who had long awaited her arrival and she shared the most touching impromptu speech even mentioning her children, Archie and Lilibet whom she revealed she cannot wait to bring to the games when they are older.

During their time on stage, it was clear that Meghan and Harry's joint passion for their "Invictus family" transcends that of obligation. It is something tangible they have created, which was evident from their reception of raised glasses and room-shaking whooping!

© Chris Jackson Meghan chatted about her children and her hopes to bring them to the games

Tomorrow is the first time Meghan will set foot on the stadium grounds and I cannot wait to give you more updates. Day five here we come!