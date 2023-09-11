All of the best photos of Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2023

Prince Harry has brought his charm to Düsseldorf, Germany for this year's Invictus Games. This year's international sports event, which kicked off on Saturday, will run until 16 September, with a number of different competitions taking place – from athletics to wheelchair basketball.

For the Duke of Sussex, the Invictus Games is incredibly close to his heart, and the tournament will be extra special this year, as it coincides with his 39th birthday on 15 September. He will also be joined by his wife Meghan Markle - and it happens to be the tournament where they made their debut as a couple for the first time back in Toronto in 2017.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

Take a look at HELLO!'s favourite pictures from the tournament…

French Mascot © Chris Jackson Prince Harry greets the French mascot at the Powerlifting event The Duke happily engaged in conversation with the French Mascot at Powerlifting event.

Greeting competitors © getty Prince Harry greeting a Denmark team competitor The dad-of-two stopped and chatted with competitors during the tournament. Here, he was seen greeting one from the Denmark team at the track and field at the athletics track on Day 2.

Thumbs up © getty The Duke of Sussex giving the thumbs up during the wheelchair rugby at the Invictus Games During the tournament on Sunday, Prince Harry gave the thumbs up as he watched the wheelchair rugby during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.