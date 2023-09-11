All of the best photos of Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2023

Prince Harry has brought his charm to Düsseldorf, Germany for this year's Invictus Games. This year's international sports event, which kicked off on Saturday, will run until 16 September, with a number of different competitions taking place – from athletics to wheelchair basketball.
For the Duke of Sussex, the Invictus Games is incredibly close to his heart, and the tournament will be extra special this year, as it coincides with his 39th birthday on 15 September. He will also be joined by his wife Meghan Markle - and it happens to be the tournament where they made their debut as a couple for the first time back in Toronto in 2017.
Don't miss
Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.
Take a look at HELLO!'s favourite pictures from the tournament…
French Mascot
Prince Harry greets the French mascot at the Powerlifting event
The Duke happily engaged in conversation with the French Mascot at Powerlifting event.
Greeting competitors
Prince Harry greeting a Denmark team competitor
The dad-of-two stopped and chatted with competitors during the tournament. Here, he was seen greeting one from the Denmark team at the track and field at the athletics track on Day 2.
Thumbs up
The Duke of Sussex giving the thumbs up during the wheelchair rugby at the Invictus Games
During the tournament on Sunday, Prince Harry gave the thumbs up as he watched the wheelchair rugby during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Opening ceremony
Prince Harry speaking during the Invictus Games opening ceremony
On Saturday night, Prince Harry launched the event, and during an emotive speech in which he paid tribute to all of the competitors at the Opening Ceremony, he also found time to make a small joke about his wife, Meghan. He revealed that several new nations had joined the Invictus Games since their last outing in 2022. Harry confirmed that Colombia, Israel and Nigeria were now part of the Games, and this might mean a little more "competition" between him and the Duchess. "Now I'm not saying we play favourites in our home," the Duke joked. "But since my wife has discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little more competitive this year."