Prince Harry greeted with gifts and lively rendition of Happy Birthday on Invictus Games day seven - LIVE
Prince Harry greeted with gifts and lively rendition of Happy Birthday on day seven of Invictus Games - latest

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are watching the sitting volleyball and cycling fixtures today

Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa Barcelona
Summary

  • Prince Harry is celebrating his 39th birthday today at the Invictus Games in Germany
  • The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle will watch the sitting volleyball and cycling fixtures
  • It comes after Harry and Meghan enjoyed an intimate pre-birthday dinner night out in central Dusseldorf
Ainhoa Barcelona
Thumbs up from Prince Harry

It's a thumbs up from Prince Harry, although he looks a little relieved that the attention is now focused on Germany vs Poland competing in the sitting volleyball.

Thumbs up from Prince Harry as he watches the sitting volleyball© Getty
Ainhoa Barcelona
Another chic courtside look from Meghan

The Duchess looks gorgeous as usual, wearing a Zara jumpsuit paired with a Celine blazer. 

She's also got her trusty Saint Laurent sandals on.

Meghan Markle wears Zara jumpsuit and Celine blazer© Getty
Ainhoa Barcelona
Crowds sing Happy Birthday to Harry

Harry and Meghan are arriving to a rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday' for the Duke.

The crowds are getting into the celebratory spirit and are even dancing the conga! 

Crowds sing Happy Birthday to Prince Harry at the Invictus Games© Getty
Harry's blowing kisses and says the little boy seated next to him has "got the moves".

He's being given a birthday gift from Team Columbia (coffee and a satchel!) - most likely the first of many presents today.

Ainhoa Barcelona
Harry's 39th birthday

It's a big day for Harry, as he's also celebrating his 39th birthday. 

While we wait for the Sussexes to arrive, take a look at some of Harry's best life photos so far, including some very sweet ones from his childhood.

Prince Harry is celebrating his 39th birthday today
Ainhoa Barcelona
Day seven of Invictus Games underway

Day seven of the Invictus Games is underway and we're expecting an imminent appearance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple will watch the sitting volleyball and cycling fixtures this morning, followed by the sitting volleyball finals this evening.

It comes after Harry treated his team to an intimate pre-birthday dinner out at a restaurant in central Dusseldorf. The "family meal" took place in the main restaurant (not a private room) and Harry was "very generous, and tipped very well".

Get all the exclusive details here including what they drank and ate!

Our reporter Isabelle Casey is live on the ground and bumped into them as they were leaving.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had dinner with their team on Thursday night© Instagram
