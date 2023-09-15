Prince Harry greeted with gifts and lively rendition of Happy Birthday on day seven of Invictus Games - latest

Summary
- Prince Harry is celebrating his 39th birthday today at the Invictus Games in Germany
- The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle will watch the sitting volleyball and cycling fixtures
- It comes after Harry and Meghan enjoyed an intimate pre-birthday dinner night out in central Dusseldorf
Thumbs up from Prince Harry
It's a thumbs up from Prince Harry, although he looks a little relieved that the attention is now focused on Germany vs Poland competing in the sitting volleyball.
Another chic courtside look from Meghan
The Duchess looks gorgeous as usual, wearing a Zara jumpsuit paired with a Celine blazer.
She's also got her trusty Saint Laurent sandals on.
Crowds sing Happy Birthday to Harry
Harry and Meghan are arriving to a rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday' for the Duke.
The crowds are getting into the celebratory spirit and are even dancing the conga!
Harry's blowing kisses and says the little boy seated next to him has "got the moves".
He's being given a birthday gift from Team Columbia (coffee and a satchel!) - most likely the first of many presents today.
Harry's 39th birthday
It's a big day for Harry, as he's also celebrating his 39th birthday.
While we wait for the Sussexes to arrive, take a look at some of Harry's best life photos so far, including some very sweet ones from his childhood.
Day seven of Invictus Games underway
Day seven of the Invictus Games is underway and we're expecting an imminent appearance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The couple will watch the sitting volleyball and cycling fixtures this morning, followed by the sitting volleyball finals this evening.
It comes after Harry treated his team to an intimate pre-birthday dinner out at a restaurant in central Dusseldorf. The "family meal" took place in the main restaurant (not a private room) and Harry was "very generous, and tipped very well".
Get all the exclusive details here including what they drank and ate!
Our reporter Isabelle Casey is live on the ground and bumped into them as they were leaving.