Princess Kate's University hobby that set her up for royal life

Princess Kate opened up about her university days last week, during a visit to Nottingham Trent.

As well as giving an insight into the sporting pursuits she threw herself into, including hockey and tennis, the Princess of Wales also revealed the hobby she took up that serves her well in her royal life.

Explaining how St. Andrews was the perfect opportunity to try a breadth of activities, Princess Kate said: "I remember university for me was one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies, and that has carried through now.

“I loved trying out new things, and challenging myself, whether (in) sports, music, or art," the royal continued, before sharing details on the hobbies she enjoyed.

"I love being outside and being a part of all the different sports clubs, so doing things like hockey and tennis at university, but I also tried out the photography club at university, which was great and I met totally new friends, and that’s something I continue to love and enjoy now."

Indeed, photography is a passion of Princess Kate's, with her photos of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, often posted on the royal family's Instagram page, proving her photography skills have got the royal seal approval.

Testament to her skills, Queen Camilla chose Princess Kate to shoot her for the cover of Country Life to celebrate her 75th birthday, which King Charles' wife also guest-edited.

Of her experience sitting for the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla was full of praise, explaining: "She did very good pictures and she does it sort of naturally. We had a lot of fun doing it.

"It was very relaxed and, of course, very kind of the [Princess of Wales]. She came with her camera and she's an extremely good photographer."

So impressive were the photos, they magazine they graced the cover of won the Cover of the Year at a magazine awards ceremony. When the issue was released, Mark Hedges, editor-in-chief of Country Life magazine, said: "We are thrilled to have our guest editor captured so magnificently by royal photographer the Duchess of Cambridge," as Princess Kate was known at the time.

"We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of the Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by the Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine and we are honoured to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful photograph."

He even joked that Princess Kate would be welcome to a job at the magazine, commenting: "The photographs are superb, and we would be delighted to offer the Duchess of Cambridge another commission!"

We look forward to seeing the next set of photos by Princess Kate.

