Mia Tindall's fun hobby she shares with Princess Kate

Mike Tindall has aways been vocal about his admiration for Princess Kate's sporting abilities, even going so far as to call her an 'engine' in relation to her running skills, so we bet he was a proud father when his oldest daughter, Mia, showed an interest in one of the Princess of Wales' most active hobbies.

During the Festival of British Eventing, which saw Mia's mother, Zara Tindall, compete on Friday, Mia took to a bungee trampoline, performing mid-air flips and proving her prowess – a skill she perhaps inherited a passion for thanks to her royal relation, Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales spoke of her own love of trampolining in January 2023, during a visit to England’s wheelchair rugby league team.

© James Whatling Mia got to grips with the trampoline

The mother-of-three revealed that she uses the trampoline to stay fit, giving one of the players an insight into her exercise regime.

When asked if she went to the gym, the 41-year-old said: "It's running around after the children - I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

While we can't imagine Princess Kate is performing somersaults on her trampoline at home, Mia's daring nature on the bounce device proves she also inherited her father's adventurous spirit.

© James Whatling Mia and her cousin Savannah enjoyed some time together at the event

The former rugby player is known to love a challenge, taking part in not only ITV's I'm A Celebrity, which saw him ace several daunting tasks, but he also starred in risky ski TV show The Jump.

The reality show saw celebrities take on terrifying ski jumps, with Mike admitting he wasn't the best at the snow sport, revealing that Zara is far more talented when it comes to whipping down the slopes.

"Zara skis very well but is happy to take it easy around me," Mike told The Telegraph. "She will often wait for me when I'm on my snowboard but she can really whizz around if she needs to."

Watch Mike's daredevil skiing video below to get an idea of his skiing skills…

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares fun video of ski break with friends

Despite a love of adventure, the sporting couple don't always hit the slope hard, with Mike giving an insight of how they like to spend their holidays: "Zara and I aren't about getting up ridiculously early, so we hit the lift at 9am, ski until 12.30 and then have a nice long leisurely lunch."

He went on to share they don't feel pressure to stay on the slopes all afternoon either, adding: "Then we have another hour and a half in the afternoon. I vary my days between skiing and snowboarding – I can go fast down pisted runs but still struggle in the bumps on a snowboard."

We love the Tindall's laidback attitude, and can't wait to see more of Mia following in her parents' footsteps.

